8 Best Sandwich Shops in the U.S., According to Guy Fieri

Welcome to the United States of sandwiches, where every bite is a passport stamp to Flavortown, and Guy Fieri is your fearless, flame-shirted tour guide.

The Mayor of Flavortown has tasted it all, from pastrami to po' boys and everything in between. Equipped with napkins and an appetite that rivals all appetites, he’s crossed the country in search of the most legendary sandwiches from coast to coast. We're not talking about desk-lunch deli turkey on soggy wheat. We're talking about towering marvels of meat, creamy melted cheese, and sauces that have their own fan clubs.

From sea to shining sea, these eight sandwiches map out an edible Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives atlas, handpicked by Fieri himself. Each ingredient tells the story of its hometown, and every bite is a reminder that there’s nothing more satisfying than a sandwich.

So, let the carb chaos begin. We're going in on the best sandwiches in the U.S.!

SONNY'S FAMOUS STEAK HOGIES

The Steak Hogie

Hollywood, Florida’s Sonny’s Famous Steak Hoagies delivers knockout flavor with every bite. A steak hoagie arrives piled high with thinly sliced rib eye, sautéed onions, and melted provolone, all wrapped in homemade rolls and topped off with a generous pat of butter. Sonny’s has been serving cheesesteaks the same way since 1958, drawing crowds who line up outside for a taste of this iconic sandwich. In Fieri’s words, this steak puts the "shama lama in ding dong!"

REFUGE

The Toasted Slaw #19

California doesn't mess around with pastrami. Refuge in San Carlos brines its pastrami for an entire week, then steams it until irresistibly tender before stacking it high on rye with Swiss, Russian dressing, and crunchy coleslaw. The Toasted Slaw #19 is smoky, tangy, melty, and a textural masterclass between two slices of bread. The Mayor of Flavortown praised this old-style pastrami for being the "real deal."

SMACK SHACK AT THE 1029 BAR

CRPstock/GettyImages

The Leg of Lamb Sandwich

Minnesota is known for its lakes, and this Smack Shack sandwich is making major waves. Slow-cooked leg of lamb is layered with harissa for heat, fennel seed slaw for crunch, and saffron aioli for a touch of creaminess. Lamb isn’t a typical sandwich staple, but one bite of this creation will convince you it should be. This 1029 bar also serves a Lobster Mac 'n' Cheese dish that Fieri could't get enough of during a throwback episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

BEER BELLY

chas53/GettyImages

The Duck French Dip

In Los Angeles, reinvention is a way of life, and this French Dip is having a moment. Instead of roast beef, Beer Belly substitutes tender duck, adding pickled shallots, shredded provolone, and a hint of horseradish before serving it alongside rich au jus. One dip, and you’ll understand why Fieri could "chug the au jus."

PICA PICA AREPA KITCHEN

nehopelon/GettyImages

The Arepa Pabellón

Bread is optional at this Venezuelan eatery that swaps loaves for golden corn arepas. The Arepa Pabellón in San Francisco packs shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, queso fresco, and bright pabellón sauce into a flavor-packed pocket. It's savory, sweet, creamy, and crispy all at once; the perfect combination for a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives-worthy meal.

MAHONY'S PO-BOY SHOP

James Stefiuk/GettyImages

The Peacemaker

In New Orleans, sandwiches are topped with history before they hit the tray. The Peacemaker at Mahony's loads fried oysters, crispy bacon, and cheddar onto French bread with enough style to headline Mardi Gras. It's briny, smoky, and unapologetically rich. One taste of this Crescent City creation and you’ll feel the same "wiz bang wow" Fieri felt when he first tried it.

MELT BAR AND GRILLED

Charles Wollertz/GettyImages

Parmageddon

The Buckeye State’s contribution to the United States of sandwiches is a grilled cheese that plays by its own rules. Parmageddon, served at Melt Bar and Grilled in Lakewood, stuffs pierogi, sautéed onions, cabbage, and sharp cheddar between thick slices of butter-toasted bread. It's part Eastern European comfort dish, and part flavor fever dream. You can’t eat this grilled cheese sandwich without going all in and embracing the gooey goodness.

NOBLE PIG SANDWICHES

The Knuckle Sandwich

Hello? Mayor of Flavortown. My pig meter is going off!

As a city, Austin is bold, and Noble Pig Sandwiches is no exception. The Knuckle Sandwich features slow-roasted beef knuckle layered with caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, and a house mustard. It's robust, messy, and intensely satisfying. In the wise words of the Mayor of Flavortown, it’s "outstanding, out of bounds, off the hook, shut the front door, call a neighbor, and get a ticket" good.