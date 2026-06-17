5 World-Class Eateries in America's World Cup Cities, According to Guy Fieri

You don’t have to be on the turf to work up an appetite during the World Cup. Simply screaming from the stands is a powerful appetite stimulant, stirring up cravings that lukewarm stadium hot dogs and stale popcorn just can’t satisfy. Thankfully, out of the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, 11 are "Flavortown" food capitals of the U.S. To help narrow it down for you, we've compiled five of Guy Fieri's favorite bites in five corners of the country, proving that American food is way more than just greasy burgers and fries (though you'll find a top-tier one in here too—we don't judge).

From quintessential Italian institutions to no-frills taco trucks, this list covers the kind of local gems Fieri and his crew flock to on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Whether you’re chasing matches across the country or just looking for a solid meal after the final whistle, a number of Fieri’s favorites just so happen to be in or near this summer’s host cities. Like the many teams playing in the World Cup, the dishes at these spots are distinctive—ranging in flavor, fanciness, and how filling they are.

Ready to tuck into some street tacos, or perhaps a piping hot plate of pasta? Keep reading to help flesh out your own FIFA food tour across America's host cities. More likely than not, one of Fieri's favorites belongs on your list, too.

John's of 12th Street - New York City, New York

Homemade Pappardelle with Ragu

Italy may not be in the 2026 World Cup, but given Fieri's Italian heritage—and New York City's unbeatable Italian food scene—it's only right to add this over a century-old stop to the food tour. Located in the East Village, the neon red "John's of 12th Street" sign shines like a beacon for empty bellies, leading into an old-school, red-sauce joint that screams comfort food. Since opening in 1908, the restaurant has changed hands a few times, but the kitchen hasn’t remained consistent. They still follow the original recipe book from John Pucciatti’s Italian grandmother, line by line, to this day.

Fieri got a close-up look at the cucina to see the famous veal meatballs: a labor of love involving a splash of Marsala wine for a slightly sweet flavor profile that pairs perfectly with marinara. But as Fieri notes, "The true test is how they handle the pasta," and handle it they do. The star of the show is the homemade pappardelle with ragu, featuring fresh, thick-cut pasta that soaks up a rich, meaty Tuscan sauce.

"That meat just melts," Fieri said. "Old school, making it happen; sticking to the basics."

Tacos y Birria La Unica - Los Angeles, California

Birria Tacos

It isn't a trip to California without a stop at a taco truck for some of the most authentic Mexican eats north of the border. From smoky carne asada to fried fish tacos on the beach, there are endless options for casual Mexican spots in LA, so it's best to let Fieri make the choice for you.

His top taco pick? Tacos y Birria La Unica, known locally as one of the best street taco and birria restaurants in the Golden State. The food truck goes all in on its namesake specialty: birria, traditionally made with braised goat meat nestled in a corn tortilla and served with a side of consommé (stock) for dipping. Taking notes from his mom's cooking, owner Yasmany Mendoza stews the goat meat in a spice-packed birria paste made with chiles California, black peppercorns, garlic, onion, clove, and cinnamon.

Thanks to this time-honored recipe—and a hearty handful of Monterey Jack cheese—"It's not gamey. It's not too spicy. It's not too salty. It's in balance," Fieri confirmed. Best of all, the food truck format makes for a quick and easy form of nourishment after a long game—and sitting in that infamous LA traffic before and after.

Mom Mom's Kitchen - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cheesesteak Pierogis

Anyone who says America doesn't have culture has never tried a Philly cheesesteak, a beefy, cheesy delicacy invented by hot dog vendors in South Philadelphia in 1930. Aside from well-known classic cheesesteak spots like Angelo's and Pat's & Geno's, the city has a surprising number of creative takes on the iconic American sandwich. Enter the Philly cheesesteak pierogis from Mom's Mom's Kitchen, one of Fieri's favorite bites in the city.

Located in the Port Richmond neighborhood, this Eastern European restaurant draws inspiration from chef Kaitlin Wines' "mom mom" (grandma) with a Philly twist. A highlight of their menu, their cheesesteak concoction takes traditional pierogi dough, fills it with ribeye, and serves it alongside caramelized onions, sour cream, and a signature black pepper ketchup. The tender, "silky" filling cemented the fusion spot’s place in Fieri's heart. “It's absolutely wrecking regular cheesesteaks for me right now," he admitted after digging in.

Pigwich - Kansas City, Missouri

Big Pig Sandwich

Whether you’re a tourist or a local, you probably think of Texas when it comes to barbecue. But Kansas City—the smallest U.S. host city, straddling the border of Missouri and Kansas—is actually the "Barbecue Capital of the World." Beyond the traditional BBQ joints, the city’s meatpacking roots shine at Pigwich, where almost every dish spotlights fresh cuts of beef and pork. If you want to follow in Fieri's footsteps, make your first stop KC's City Market, home to the butcher shop and sandwich counter.

The Mayor of Flavortown spotlighted this spot on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, also starring Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid—and, more importantly, the Big Pig sandwich. You’ll want to save your appetite and prep your arteries for this carnivorous creation. It’s piled high with a pulled pork patty, fried pork tenderloin, three cheeses, barbecue sauce, pickled jalapeños, nduja, and ranch. If pork isn’t your thing, the short rib burger is also Fieri-approved, delivering a "flavor punch," according to the Food Network star.

Maple and Motor - Dallas, Texas

Burgers

You haven't truly tasted America without a burger, and “Triple D”—the Texas city’s nickname, not to be confused with the show—does it bigger and better than most. First things first: in Texas, it’s common to swap mayo for mustard, but the condiments are just a small part of the enormous burgers served at Maple and Motor. Known for their half-pound brisket-and-chuck patties, the spot is a natural fit for the celebrity chef.

Fieri started his meal with one of their most popular options—a bacon cheeseburger with all the works, including jalapeños—and praised the flat-top method for creating a “nice crust” with a juicy interior. Of course, because everything is bigger in Texas, it's common procedure to double up on the patties. Or, you could try their famous fried bologna sandwich to really double down on the Americana of it all.

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