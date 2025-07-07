Chuck E. Cheese Rolls Out Arcade Spin-Off Aimed at Nostalgic Millennials

Chuck E. Cheese has been entertaining children for decades with its arcade games, birthday parties, and (now defunct) animatronic performers. Now the franchise is targeting a new—or rather, old—demographic. Chuck E. Cheese has established arcades specifically for adults, per Nerdist.

According to a statement, the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary by launching Chuck’s Arcade in honor of the generations that grew up on its brand. The entertainment centers offer a combination of classic retro games, such as Mortal Kombat, Pac-Man, and Donkey Kong, along with newer releases like Jurassic Park, Halo, and Connect Four Hoops.

There are 10 arcade locations across the country, including malls in Texas, New Hampshire, New York, Florida, and Oklahoma. No two Chuck’s Arcades are the same. You’ll find that every spot has a unique vibe and a rotating mix of retro and modern games that are exclusive to the establishment. Some locations even stock special Chuck E. Cheese apparel, collectibles, candy, and prize redemption items. One notable Chuck’s Arcade can be found in Kansas City, Missouri; it has decor from Chuck E. Cheese’s early days and a full pizzeria menu.

Although Chuck’s Arcade is geared toward adults, it still features the brand’s famous rodent mascot front and center. You might even see other iconic characters from the franchise, like Helen Henny and Mr. Munch. Although the characters won’t be performing any songs as part of Munch’s Make Believe Band, they will be represented as animatronics.

You can visit the Chuck’s Arcade locator to find one near you. In addition to the current locations, there’s also one coming soon to the Brea Mall in Los Angeles, California.

Chuck E. Cheese was the site of happy childhood memories for many, but according to the company, its mascot’s upbringing was no walk in the park. The mouse has a surprisingly dark backstory.

Read More About Restaurants: