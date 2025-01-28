This LEGO Recreation of a Famous Star Wars Battle Took 2 Years to Build

LEGO has partnered with many iconic franchises, including Mario Kart and Twilight. Star Wars is also no stranger to the building blocks company. As one of the highest-grossing movie series worldwide, it’s a natural fit for one of the world’s most famous toy brands. One builder recently went beyond the commercially available sets by recreating the Second Battle of Geonosis from The Clone Wars series using over 250,000 LEGO pieces.

David Hall (known as Solid Brix Studios on YouTube) created the masterpiece in the video above. The content creator specializes in building, collecting, and reviewing LEGO products and has accumulated over 640,000 subscribers on YouTube.

According to Nerdist, it took Hall over two years to finish his replica of this epic Star Wars battle. The Second Battle of Geonosis is from the episode “Landing at Point Rain” of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In it, the Galactic Republic launches an invasion of the planet Geonosis. At roughly 15 feet long, the recreation of the scene is much larger than any LEGO set you would find at your local toy store. The time-lapse video from Solid Brix Studios shows just how much effort went into the build by compressing years of construction into 9 minutes.

The channel also shared another video detailing the building process, which you can watch above.

This isn’t Hall’s first Star Wars-inspired piece. The YouTuber has recreated several settings from the franchise, including the Daro, the Battle of Kashyyk, and the Jedi Temple.

If making a model out of 250,000 LEGO pieces sounds intimidating, consider tackling one of the official Star Wars sets from LEGO’s website, There you can filter sets based on piece count: The smallest one is the Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter ($16), consisting of 88 pieces. One of the biggest sets is the the Razor Crest, with 6187 pieces priced at $600 total.

Some LEGO sets, including ones from the world of Star Wars, fetch an even higher price. The Star Wars Cloud City set has been known to sell for up to $12,000 on secondhand markets. Some rare Star Wars LEGO minifigures, like Cloud City Boba Fett and gold chrome-plated C-3PO, also run for thousands of dollars.

