The Most Popular Grilled Foods By State, Mapped

Backyard barbecue culture is practically an American religion. According to recent data, roughly seven in 10 U.S. households own a grill or smoker. But while we’re all firing up the coals, what we’re actually throwing on them is a different story. To find out what’s sizzling across the 50 states, Innerbody Research analyzed recent Google Trends data to map out America's favorite grilled foods.

Each State's Favorite Grilled Foods, Mapped

Innerbody Research

The data confirms what many backyard pitmasters already suspected: beef is king. Search trends from May 2025 to May 2026 reveal that while steak is the top choice in 18 states—more than any other category—Americans are expressing that love in very different ways. Whether it’s the tri-tip tradition deeply ingrained in California and Oregon or the ribeye-heavy menus in Colorado and Montana, Americans clearly have a cow-centric view of the cookout.

Yet another "Beef Belt" reveals itself in the Southwest: Arizona, Nevada, and Utah are united by a love for carne asada. While the term simply translates to “grilled meat” in Spanish, in practice, it refers to both the slim, seasoned cuts of steak and the social act of the cookout itself. Meanwhile, in the South, wings aren't just for Super Bowl Sunday anymore. They’ve staked their claim as a year-round staple, ranking as the top grilling choice in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The map also highlights a growing push for green—and purple, red, yellow, and just about every other color of the rainbow. Nine states—including Kansas, Maine, Nebraska, and Kentucky—now name peppers, mushrooms, or zucchini as their favorite item to grill. Then there’s Texas, which went against the protein push to crown the humble onion its favorite grilled food. (Clearly, they know what makes a brisket or burger shine.)

And for those who prefer a sweet treat over a savory one, fruit is making a surprising cameo. Idaho is grilling pineapple, while Ohio is heating up peaches, making them the only two states to place fruit at the top of their cookout menus.

Moving back to the meat aisle, a handful of Mid-Atlantic states are keeping the glizzy at the center of the grill. Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia all choose the humble hot dog as their go-to grilled good, proving the classic frankfurter still has plenty of fans.

The State of the Grill

Innerbody Research

Regional nuances aside, a national consensus emerges above the coals. Unsurprisingly, burgers take the top spot in search volume. Chicken breast follows closely behind, confirming the broader trend of chicken finally beating out beef as the country's most-consumed meat.

At the same time, much like Thanksgiving, the best part of a BBQ is often the sides, namely corn, a North American summer staple. And it seems the rest of the country agrees: corn is the hottest rising trend for the summer, leading search interest in 23 states.

Whether you’re a ribeye purist or a grilled peach apologist, it’s clear that our plates are becoming more colorful and diverse than ever. Here’s the complete breakdown of America’s favorite foods on the grill:

State Favorite Grilling Food Alabama Chicken Wings Alaska Flank Steak Arizona Carne Asada Arkansas Burgers California Tri Tip Colorado Ribeye Connecticut Flank Steak Delaware Filet Mignon Florida Chicken Wings Georgia Porterhouse Hawaii Shrimp Idaho Pineapple Illinois Skirt Steak Indiana Chicken Breast Iowa Chicken Breast Kansas Mushrooms Kentucky Peppers Louisiana Tuna Steaks Maine Mushrooms Maryland Hot Dogs Massachusetts Cod Michigan Chicken Breast Minnesota Green Beans Mississippi Chicken Wings Missouri Chicken Wings Montana Salmon Nebraska Zucchini Nevada Carne Asada New Hampshire Sausage New Jersey NY Strip New Mexico Ribeye New York Skirt Steak North Carolina Hot Dogs North Dakota Ribeye Ohio Peaches Oklahoma Chicken Legs Oregon Tri Tip Pennsylvania Hot Dogs Rhode Island Zucchini South Carolina Oysters South Dakota Burgers Tennessee Chicken Wings Texas Onions Utah Carne Asada Vermont Chicken Thighs Virginia Tuna Steaks Washington Flank Steak West Virginia Hot Dogs Wisconsin Burgers Wyoming Steak

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