The Most Popular Grilled Foods By State, Mapped

Backyard barbecue culture is practically an American religion. According to recent data, roughly seven in 10 U.S. households own a grill or smoker. But while we’re all firing up the coals, what we’re actually throwing on them is a different story. To find out what’s sizzling across the 50 states, Innerbody Research analyzed recent Google Trends data to map out America's favorite grilled foods.
Each State's Favorite Grilled Foods, Mapped
The data confirms what many backyard pitmasters already suspected: beef is king. Search trends from May 2025 to May 2026 reveal that while steak is the top choice in 18 states—more than any other category—Americans are expressing that love in very different ways. Whether it’s the tri-tip tradition deeply ingrained in California and Oregon or the ribeye-heavy menus in Colorado and Montana, Americans clearly have a cow-centric view of the cookout.
Yet another "Beef Belt" reveals itself in the Southwest: Arizona, Nevada, and Utah are united by a love for carne asada. While the term simply translates to “grilled meat” in Spanish, in practice, it refers to both the slim, seasoned cuts of steak and the social act of the cookout itself. Meanwhile, in the South, wings aren't just for Super Bowl Sunday anymore. They’ve staked their claim as a year-round staple, ranking as the top grilling choice in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.
The map also highlights a growing push for green—and purple, red, yellow, and just about every other color of the rainbow. Nine states—including Kansas, Maine, Nebraska, and Kentucky—now name peppers, mushrooms, or zucchini as their favorite item to grill. Then there’s Texas, which went against the protein push to crown the humble onion its favorite grilled food. (Clearly, they know what makes a brisket or burger shine.)
And for those who prefer a sweet treat over a savory one, fruit is making a surprising cameo. Idaho is grilling pineapple, while Ohio is heating up peaches, making them the only two states to place fruit at the top of their cookout menus.
Moving back to the meat aisle, a handful of Mid-Atlantic states are keeping the glizzy at the center of the grill. Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia all choose the humble hot dog as their go-to grilled good, proving the classic frankfurter still has plenty of fans.
The State of the Grill
Regional nuances aside, a national consensus emerges above the coals. Unsurprisingly, burgers take the top spot in search volume. Chicken breast follows closely behind, confirming the broader trend of chicken finally beating out beef as the country's most-consumed meat.
At the same time, much like Thanksgiving, the best part of a BBQ is often the sides, namely corn, a North American summer staple. And it seems the rest of the country agrees: corn is the hottest rising trend for the summer, leading search interest in 23 states.
Whether you’re a ribeye purist or a grilled peach apologist, it’s clear that our plates are becoming more colorful and diverse than ever. Here’s the complete breakdown of America’s favorite foods on the grill:
State
Favorite Grilling Food
Alabama
Chicken Wings
Alaska
Flank Steak
Arizona
Carne Asada
Arkansas
Burgers
California
Tri Tip
Colorado
Ribeye
Connecticut
Flank Steak
Delaware
Filet Mignon
Florida
Chicken Wings
Georgia
Porterhouse
Hawaii
Shrimp
Idaho
Pineapple
Illinois
Skirt Steak
Indiana
Chicken Breast
Iowa
Chicken Breast
Kansas
Mushrooms
Kentucky
Peppers
Louisiana
Tuna Steaks
Maine
Mushrooms
Maryland
Hot Dogs
Massachusetts
Cod
Michigan
Chicken Breast
Minnesota
Green Beans
Mississippi
Chicken Wings
Missouri
Chicken Wings
Montana
Salmon
Nebraska
Zucchini
Nevada
Carne Asada
New Hampshire
Sausage
New Jersey
NY Strip
New Mexico
Ribeye
New York
Skirt Steak
North Carolina
Hot Dogs
North Dakota
Ribeye
Ohio
Peaches
Oklahoma
Chicken Legs
Oregon
Tri Tip
Pennsylvania
Hot Dogs
Rhode Island
Zucchini
South Carolina
Oysters
South Dakota
Burgers
Tennessee
Chicken Wings
Texas
Onions
Utah
Carne Asada
Vermont
Chicken Thighs
Virginia
Tuna Steaks
Washington
Flank Steak
West Virginia
Hot Dogs
Wisconsin
Burgers
Wyoming
Steak
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