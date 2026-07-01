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The Most Popular Grilled Foods By State, Mapped

Whether you're a ribeye purist or a grilled peach apologist, this map breaks down the favorite cookout staples in every state.
ByNitya Rao|
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Which grilled food is the top pick in your state?
Which grilled food is the top pick in your state? | Innerbody Research

Backyard barbecue culture is practically an American religion. According to recent data, roughly seven in 10 U.S. households own a grill or smoker. But while we’re all firing up the coals, what we’re actually throwing on them is a different story. To find out what’s sizzling across the 50 states, Innerbody Research analyzed recent Google Trends data to map out America's favorite grilled foods.

Each State's Favorite Grilled Foods, Mapped

Americas favorite grilled foods map
Innerbody Research

The data confirms what many backyard pitmasters already suspected: beef is king. Search trends from May 2025 to May 2026 reveal that while steak is the top choice in 18 states—more than any other category—Americans are expressing that love in very different ways. Whether it’s the tri-tip tradition deeply ingrained in California and Oregon or the ribeye-heavy menus in Colorado and Montana, Americans clearly have a cow-centric view of the cookout.

Yet another "Beef Belt" reveals itself in the Southwest: Arizona, Nevada, and Utah are united by a love for carne asada. While the term simply translates to “grilled meat” in Spanish, in practice, it refers to both the slim, seasoned cuts of steak and the social act of the cookout itself. Meanwhile, in the South, wings aren't just for Super Bowl Sunday anymore. They’ve staked their claim as a year-round staple, ranking as the top grilling choice in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The map also highlights a growing push for green—and purple, red, yellow, and just about every other color of the rainbow. Nine states—including Kansas, Maine, Nebraska, and Kentucky—now name peppers, mushrooms, or zucchini as their favorite item to grill. Then there’s Texas, which went against the protein push to crown the humble onion its favorite grilled food. (Clearly, they know what makes a brisket or burger shine.)

And for those who prefer a sweet treat over a savory one, fruit is making a surprising cameo. Idaho is grilling pineapple, while Ohio is heating up peaches, making them the only two states to place fruit at the top of their cookout menus.

Moving back to the meat aisle, a handful of Mid-Atlantic states are keeping the glizzy at the center of the grill. Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia all choose the humble hot dog as their go-to grilled good, proving the classic frankfurter still has plenty of fans.

The State of the Grill

Americas favorite foods on the grill graphic
Innerbody Research

Regional nuances aside, a national consensus emerges above the coals. Unsurprisingly, burgers take the top spot in search volume. Chicken breast follows closely behind, confirming the broader trend of chicken finally beating out beef as the country's most-consumed meat.

At the same time, much like Thanksgiving, the best part of a BBQ is often the sides, namely corn, a North American summer staple. And it seems the rest of the country agrees: corn is the hottest rising trend for the summer, leading search interest in 23 states.

Whether you’re a ribeye purist or a grilled peach apologist, it’s clear that our plates are becoming more colorful and diverse than ever. Here’s the complete breakdown of America’s favorite foods on the grill:

State

Favorite Grilling Food

Alabama

Chicken Wings

Alaska

Flank Steak

Arizona

Carne Asada

Arkansas

Burgers

California

Tri Tip

Colorado

Ribeye

Connecticut

Flank Steak

Delaware

Filet Mignon

Florida

Chicken Wings

Georgia

Porterhouse

Hawaii

Shrimp

Idaho

Pineapple

Illinois

Skirt Steak

Indiana

Chicken Breast

Iowa

Chicken Breast

Kansas

Mushrooms

Kentucky

Peppers

Louisiana

Tuna Steaks

Maine

Mushrooms

Maryland

Hot Dogs

Massachusetts

Cod

Michigan

Chicken Breast

Minnesota

Green Beans

Mississippi

Chicken Wings

Missouri

Chicken Wings

Montana

Salmon

Nebraska

Zucchini

Nevada

Carne Asada

New Hampshire

Sausage

New Jersey

NY Strip

New Mexico

Ribeye

New York

Skirt Steak

North Carolina

Hot Dogs

North Dakota

Ribeye

Ohio

Peaches

Oklahoma

Chicken Legs

Oregon

Tri Tip

Pennsylvania

Hot Dogs

Rhode Island

Zucchini

South Carolina

Oysters

South Dakota

Burgers

Tennessee

Chicken Wings

Texas

Onions

Utah

Carne Asada

Vermont

Chicken Thighs

Virginia

Tuna Steaks

Washington

Flank Steak

West Virginia

Hot Dogs

Wisconsin

Burgers

Wyoming

Steak

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