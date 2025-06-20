Map: The Most Popular Taco Bell Items in Each State

Taco Bell tends to be reliable, whether the fast food restaurant is your go-to or a last resort. But have you ever wondered which menu items your state likes most? A recent analysis reveals that many states still prefer the tried-and-true Taco Bell classics.

Researchers from the merchant account provider High Risk Pay conducted this report by first compiling a list of 45 menu items from the chain’s website. They then analyzed the search data of each item in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using Google Trends. Taco Bell menu items with the highest local volume were deemed the most popular in that state.

Every State’s Favorite Taco Bell Item

Which item does your state crave? | High Risk Pay

Four states—Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, and Pennsylvania—opted for Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast over Taco Bell’s food items. The electric-green, tropical-lime beverage was developed especially for the fast food company in 2004. For dessert, the chain offers Cinnamon Twists, which are most popular in Arkansas, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C.

Regarding main dishes, the Crunchwrap Supreme is America’s favorite menu item by far. The item’s optimized portability makes it a top pick among Taco Bell fans in Washington, Alaska, Wyoming, and six other states. The Chalupa Supreme won hearts and stomachs of seven states across the nation, possibly due to its filling portion size. Meanwhile, five states prefer the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, with its layer of melty cheese and combination of hard and soft tortillas.

Here’s the complete list of the top menu items from Taco Bell, based on search trends by state:

The Top 9 Taco Bell Menu Items

Crunchwrap Supreme Chalupa Supreme Cheesy Gordita Crunch Beefy 5-Layer Burrito Cinnamon Twists Mountain Dew Baja Blast Crunchy Taco Mexican Pizza Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Taco Bell sells more than Mexican-inspired fast food. The chain recently threw its hat into the chicken nugget ring—though time will tell if that item can hold its own against the classics.

