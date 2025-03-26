8 Discontinued Mountain Dew Flavors We Still Love

Ever since its introduction in 1940, Mountain Dew has delighted teenagers and young adults alike as a sugary-sweet pick-me-up—especially for those who enjoy soda but don’t want a traditional cola beverage.

The name is also considered slang for moonshine. Mountain Dew was originally sold as a mixer and chaser for liquors, like whiskey, in Tennessee. The classic lemon-lime flavor remains a mainstay to this day, though the brand has introduced alternatives—like Baja Blast and Code Red— that have had enduring success with fans.

However, for every Baja Blast, there are dozens upon dozens of limited-run flavors that have failed to resonate with the general public or just weren’t around long enough to develop as much of a following as Code Red and Baja Blast have.

Ahead, you’ll find our picks for the best long-forgotten Mountain Dew flavors that we still love, even though they’re discontinued.

Revolution

During the late 2000s, PepsiCo rolled out DEWmocracy, a promotion that allowed fans to vote online for the next new flavor of Mountain Dew. The top three picks were later brought to select test markets with another round of voting. At the end of the promotion, Voltage—a blue raspberry variant—received the most votes, and it was introduced nationwide as the newest flavor.

While Voltage won the top honors, two other flavors were released in test markets even though they didn’t get enough votes to win. One of the flavors was Supernova, a pink Mountain Dew with notes of strawberry and melon; the other was Revolution, a sky blue Mountain Dew that tasted like wild berry. Both flavors were discontinued by the end of DEWmocracy, though a secret stash of Revolution was briefly offered in 2011 as part of a contest. (Supernova was also briefly resurrected from the flavor graveyard in 2023 at select 7-Eleven locations, and again for a limited time in 2025.)

MDX

To compete with Coca-Cola’s Vault, PepsiCo released Mountain Dew MDX in late 2005 as an energy drink alternative to the standard citrus soda. Aside from all the sugar and caffeine, MDX was formulated with guarana, taurine, and ginseng for an additional energy boost. However, due to low sales, PepsiCo stopped making Mountain Dew MDX in 2007.

Spark

Initially released in the summer of 2020 as an exclusive soda sold at Speedway gas stations, Mountain Dew Spark was a light red raspberry lemonade-flavored soda. It was so popular at Speedway that PepsiCo changed the color to pink and introduced it to grocery and convenience store shelves nationwide two years later. Mountain Dew Spark even had an ad campaign featuring Charlie Day from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as its spokesperson. Yet in January 2025, the beverage company quietly discontinued the drink, citing low sales.

Cold Fusion Freeze

In 2009, Mountain Dew launched Dew Labs, an online community for fans to talk about, campaign for, and organize activities around their favorite soda. It was also a way for fans to pick the newest flavors of Dew. Mountain Dew Cold Fusion Freeze was a brainchild of it. The red and orange soda featured a cherry-lime flavor and was introduced to Sheetz convenience stores in 2013. After three years, PepsiCo pulled the plug on the entire Cold Fusion line of sodas because the demand just wasn’t there.

Major Melon

Mountain Dew Energy, which was previously known as Mountain Dew Rise, had about 180 milligrams of caffeine, which is about the same amount as two cups of coffee. One of its most popular flavors was Major Melon, a pink Mountain Dew flavor that tasted strikingly similar to watermelon.

The release of Major Melon under the Mountain Dew Energy banner was always intended to be limited. The flavor was up for grabs for just 12 weeks, from March 2023 to June 2023. That said, fans of Major Melon could still—until recently—find the flavor in regular soda form. It was available nationally from January 2021 to February 2024. Though it was still possible to find it in some regional markets until the end of 2024, it was phased out entirely by the start of January 2025.

As for Mountain Dew Energy, PepsiCo discontinued that altogether in January 2024. The soda company directed consumers to drink Rockstar Energy instead.

Atomic Blue

With the tagline “DEW with Electrifying Lemonade Flavor,” Mountain Dew Atomic Blue got a lot of fans pumped from the start. The blue soda, which you could only get at select Sheetz gas stations, was available from spring 2020 to early January 2024. Though it tasted like the perfect summer drink to some, it turns out it just wasn’t sweet enough to stick around.

Mountain Dew Ice

Similar to Crystal Pepsi, PepsiCo released Mountain Dew Ice as a transparent soda with a lemon-lime flavor in early 2018.

Meanwhile, the soda and snack company also released Doritos Blaze, a spicy version of classic Doritos (owned by Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo), alongside Mountain Dew Ice. The brands even had dual commercials starring Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman, respectively, that aired during Super Bowl LII.

It seems that PepsiCo wanted consumers to buy both brands at the same time to juice sales. But, Mountain Dew Ice and Doritos Blaze were both short-lived, and PepsiCo discontinued the flavors due to poor sales in 2020.

DEWitos

Speaking of Doritos, PepsiCo unleashed a nacho cheese Doritos-flavored Mountain Dew, dubbed DEWitos, on a select number of college campuses in 2014. Ohio University and Kansas State University were part of the test market, among other schools. Though the drink—which supposedly tasted like “liquid cheese”—seems like precisely the sort of thing that would have appealed to raucous undergrads (if only for the jokes), the flavor never found a serious audience or graduated to the big time. Thus, Doritos-flavored Mountain Dew would remain a dream for all DEW-thusiasts everywhere.

