The Most Popular Soda in Every State (The #1 Ranked Should Be No Surprise)

Soda has become a staple in American culture throughout history, with everyone having a favorite fizzy drink. Many restaurants offer free soda refills for customers while fast food spots and convenience stores have every size from small to a Big Gulp.

Market estimates even suggest that Americans will buy more than $400 billion in sodas in 2026.

Some states call it soda, some call it pop, and some use "Coke" to cover every soda including the popular cola. Whatever it's called where you live, here are the favorite sodas in each state, according to data collected by Power Brands (as reported on by All Recipes).

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola | Kevin Carter/GettyImages

Back in the '80s, the Coca-Cola Company brought out a new slogan for its marquee brand: Coke Is It! Coke still is it when it comes to the favorite soda for residents of 14 states, making it the most popular soda by state.

The drink is a favorite on its own over ice or you can mix it in with alcohol for a fizzy cocktail. Some chefs even use it as an ingredient for cakes or to add some extra sweetness to brisket, chicken wings, and ribs.

Is your state one of the 14 that loves Coke more than anything else? It may be if you live in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, or Nevada. And of course, it's the favorite soda of Georgia, home of Coca-Cola headquarters in Atlanta.

2. Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper | Kevin Carter/GettyImages

The doctor is in for nine states who prefer Dr Pepper over any other soft drinks. The soda has its own unique style, touting its "Authentic Blend of 23 Flavors" right on the can. Speculation about what flavors are in there include hints of cherry, cinnamon, cola, molasses, root beer, vanilla, and more.

It's good to try in any state, but especially in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, West Virginia, Idaho, and Alaska, where it's the favored soda by residents.

3. Sprite

Sprite | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Six states prefer the lemon-lime flavor of Sprite, with Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia grabbing a Sprite before they pick up anything else. The soda was originally created by Coca-Cola as a beverage that could compete with 7Up, and now the company's fizzy lemon-lime soda outsells the original drink it was created to compete with.

4. Pepsi

Pepsi Lime | UCG/GettyImages

The Cola Wars of the 1980s, pitting Coca-Cola against Pepsi, have fizzled out since then with Pepsi falling behind its main rival. But Pepsi is still a favorite in five states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, Rhode Island.

5. Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew | NurPhoto/GettyImages

What exactly is the flavor of Mountain Dew? The neon green concoction is a citrus soda with lemon and lime flavors along with orange juice, which may be a surprise to some soda fans. The beverage was created in the 1950s before being bought by the Pepsi-Cola Company in the 1960s, which began distributing the soda nationally.

It's still a favorite in Maine, North Carolina, West Virginia, and its home state of Tennessee.

6. Fanta

Fanta | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Fanta has plenty of fans in the west, with the soda coming up as the favorite choice in California, Hawaii, and Oregon. The orange-flavored soda is the second-oldest brand in Coca-Cola's portfolio, and fans can also find it in other fruity flavors like strawberry, grape, and pineapple.

7 (Tied). Canada Dry

Canada Dry | Kevin Carter/GettyImages

Ginger ale isn't as popular as colas in the United States, but it still has fans depending on where you live. Two New England states—Massachusetts and Vermont—consider the Canada Dry ginger ale from their northern neighbors to the best soda.

7 (Tied). Kool-Aid

Kool-Aid drink mix | Newscast/GettyImages

Regional tastes are also strong with the Dakotas. Both North Dakota and South Dakota consider Kool-Aid to be the soda beverage they will grab before any others.

Single-State Beverages That Win Out

Among all the possible sodas and sugary drinks, 10 states stand alone when it comes to their choices for the best beverage to grab. They include: