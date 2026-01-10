The #1 Breakup Food in Every State (Some Choices Are Unexpected)

Food helps the soul. It’s there for us when we want to celebrate, and it’s there to sustain us. It’s also there when it comes to heartbreak, and it’s not surprising that people all over the world turn to food when it comes to a breakup.

Of course, certain foods are more popular than others when healing the heart. Whether it’s sugar or starch, people crave something that is going to make them feel better, even if it’s just temporary.

Do you follow the same trends as everyone else? Thanks to Love Life Academy, we’ve got a look at the top food choices among the 50 states, and some of the choices may surprise you.

The Most Popular Breakup Food in Every U.S. State | Photo by Love Life Academy

When you initially think of a breakup, you might think of Bridget Jones’ Diary. She pulls out all the ice cream in the world, as she cry-sings along to “All By Myself.” Well, that’s not the top pick for the majority of people!

Sweets Soothes the Soul

Sweets are popular with some, but not particularly ice cream. Instead, milkshake is the most popular food—although, I guess we should say drink—across the United States. Alabama, Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas, and Tennessee all favor something sweet and soft.

Meanwhile, New York, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Virginia are among the states that prefer cake or cupcakes. These sweet but also delicious bites are a great way to beat the heartbreak and feel just a little bit happier.

It’s probably not surprising that sweet items are at the top of the list for some of the states. The sugar offers an instant boost in energy, helping to improve the happy hormones just a little.

Hawaii opts for something sweet but slightly different to the cakes. It’s all about candy on the islands.

CHINA-CHONGQING-ITALIAN CHEF (CN) | Xinhua News Agency/GettyImages

But It’s Not All About the Sweets Everywhere

In places like Maine and New Hampshire, people are choosing cheese dishes, with mac and cheese as the top pick. In Connecticut and Massachusetts, pizza is the top pick, and that’s likely due to the amount of cheese that’s on top. Look, isn’t everything better with cheese?

The Midwest seems to agree. Indiana, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Ohio all choose grilled cheese when it comes to a heartbreak, and we can’t really blame them. Not only does it mean cheesy, gooey goodness, but it’s also extremely easy to make.

For those in Michigan, California, and Arizona, potato chips are the top pick. It doesn’t say which flavors, but that’s probably the fun thing about them. There is something that will work for all.

We can’t overlook fries, which are the top pick for Nevada. Like the potato chips, it looks like there’s a need for crispy and salty goodness, and that makes sense. There’s a little less guilt when it comes to potato chips and fries, but there’s a bit of starch to feel warm on the inside with the latter.

Daily Life In Krakow | NurPhoto/GettyImages

There Are a Few Surprises

Not everyone is after the easy-to-grab snacks and dishes, though. When it comes to heartbreak, some people want a mixture of sweet and savory, with Minnesota and Oregon choosing waffles and Delaware choosing French toast. Look, breakfast food in the middle of the night is sometimes all you need!

Then there’s tacos. Yes, Kansas, Texas, and Idaho are all turning to tacos for their gooey, warm goodness. When you consider the warmth, the crunch, and the cheese, I guess it’s not all that surprising. Plus, you can put the toppings together just the way you like, and now you don’t have someone telling you that you’re eating tacos all wrong.

Garlic bread and chicken noodle soup also make the list. For garlic bread, we get it. Like with the grilled cheese, there’s just something comforting about the wheat-filled gooey goodness.

What about chicken noodle soup? Well, it’s the soup that cures an illness, and for some, heartbreak can feel like that. It brings warmth on the inside, and just smelling it helps to boost the serotonin in the brain. With Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska being the top states for chicken noodle soup, we can say it’s definitely got something to do with the inner warmth.

There are a few surprises when it comes to savory items, with South Dakota choosing the burger. The great thing about burgers is that, like tacos, they can be dressed up and down in any way that you want. Plus, all the cheese most definitely makes it a hearty breakup meal.

TACO BELL 50K RACE | The Washington Post/GettyImages

The Top Breakup Foods From All States

Here’s a rundown of the most popular foods in alphabetical order:

Burgers (South Dakota)

Cake (Louisiana, Mississippi, and Virginia)

Candy (Hawaii and Kentucky)

Chicken noodle soup (Alaska, Montana, and Wyoming)

Chocolate (Pennsylvania)

Cookie dough (Iowa and Missouri)

Cookies (Utah and Washington)

Cupcakes (Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.)

Donuts (Oklahoma and Arkansas)

French fries (Nevada)

French toast (Delaware)

Garlic bread (North Dakota and Vermont)

Grilled cheese (Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and West Virginia)

Ice cream (Rhode Island)

Mac and cheese (Maine and New Hampshire)

Milkshake (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee)

Pizza (Connecticut and Massachusetts)

Popcorn (Illinois and Nebraska)

Potato chips (Arizona, California, and Michigan)

Tacos (Idaho, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas)

Waffles (Minnesota and Oregon)

Breakups are hard, but food certainly helps to make it a lot better. Now the question is whether you’re joining the sweet or savory camp.

