Get Paid $1000 to Taste-Test Costco‘s Best Game Day Snacks

Whether you want to quit social media or get rid of single-use plastics in your house, there’s a company out there willing to pay you for your trouble. FinanceBuzz is the latest brand offering a cash prize for something many people are willing to do for free. Instead of spending money to gorge yourself on game day, you can earn $1000 by sampling snacks from Costco.

The personal finance website is looking to hire a so-called “Sideline Sampler” as the NFL playoffs come to a close. For many football fans, the best part of watching the game is eating the snacks—from pretzel bites to pigs in a blanket. Costco offers a wide selection of items in this category, and FinanceBuzz wants one lucky person to help them decide which of the chain’s snacks are best. They will receive a $1000 reward for completing the taste test and a $500 Costco gift card for their shopping trip.

The Sideline Sampler must use the gift card to buy, prepare, and test 20 frozen or pre-prepared foods. These should include frozen pizzas, chicken wings, mozzerella sticks, and anything else that would be appropriate for a game day menu. FinanceBuzz requires the person to take a picture of each item, rate it based on different factors (such as preparation difficulty, taste, etc.), and write a short description of the experience. The site will publish the reviews to help its readers make informed food decisions for their own football parties.

To apply, go to FinanceBuzz’s site and fill out the form under “FinanceBuzz Sideline Sampler Application.” Applications are due by January 29, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winner will be contacted via email and must complete the assignment by February 14. You need to have a Costco membership or have access to one to be selected, and shopping in person is mandatory.

