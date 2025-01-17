You Can Earn $1500 For Organizing Your Kitchen

Although the origins of New Year’s resolutions date back to ancient times, the tradition is still going strong. Year after year, people vow to make massive changes in their lives, whether it’s spending more time with their families or exercising consistently. If you’re resolving to organize your kitchen in 2025, you have a chance earn $1500 for sticking to that goal.

As part of its Resolution Relief promotion, the reusable products company Stasher is offering to pay people to update their kitchen items in January. In addition to arranging an aesthetically pleasing setup, those who accept the challenge must also commit to swapping out any disposable bags, straws, or cutlery for reusable products. The intention is to encourage people to foster more sustainable habits by reducing single-use plastics at home. Twenty lucky winners will each win $1500 for their kitchen transformation.

Stasher commissioned a survey of 2000 U.S. parents of children ages 5 to 18 in December 2024. According to the results, 75 percent of parents made kitchen-related resolutions for 2025. Additionally, 59 percent of parents resolved to reduce plastic use for the sake of their children’s well-being, but more than half of them still use single-use plastic at least several times a week.

If you want to give your kitchen an eco-friendly upgrade and earn some money at the same time, entering the contest is easy. Simply capture pictures of your kitchen before and after the makeover. Then, submit your photos, share the reasons behind your decision to reduce plastic, and include the receipts of anything you purchased for the transformation by February 2. Purchase is required for online entries, but there’s no purchase required to send your application by mail. You can read the official rules and requirements here.

The registration period ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 2, 2025. Winners will be contacted on or around February 10, 2025, and all prize payments will be made via Venmo.

