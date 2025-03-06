Dream Job Alert: Get Paid To Watch and Review Animal Movies

The health benefits of pet ownership are undeniable, from decreased stress to more physical activity. Now, animal lovers can combine their love for animals with their passion for movies: The emotional support animal service, ESA Doctors, is willing to pay someone to watch animal movies.

ESA Doctors is looking for a “Chief of Pet Flicks.” This dream job allows one person to win $1000 by watching animal movies, such as All Dogs Go To Heaven, Babe a Pig in the City, and The Secret Life of Pets. It’s important to note that assigned movies are subject to change, but the company is open to suggestions.

ESA Doctors will select one lucky winner to watch five assigned films and write a journal entry about their thoughts on each one. After viewing all movies, they’ll be required to write a 500 to 1500-word article about the relationships between humans and animals in the media; ESA Doctors stipulates that the piece should touch upon how the characters’ mental health is negatively and positively affected when they’re together and apart from animals. More prompts include examining character development and any emotional issues the characters experienced before interacting with other species. ESA Doctors’ ultimate goal is to determine the public’s view on how Hollywood portrays animals‘ impact on people’s mental health.

Applying for the position is simple—and you don’t need specialized knowledge. All you must do is fill out the prompts on the ESA Doctors’ website, including why you think you’re the best candidate for the Chief of Pet Flicks position and at least one example of how animals have changed your life. If you’re on the fence about this opportunity, you have until Friday, March 21, 2025, to submit an application.

On top of the $1000 cash reward, the winner may also have their review on the ESA Doctors’ website with their newfound Chief of Pet Flicks title.

Read More About Animals: