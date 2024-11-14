Get Paid to Watch 25 Holiday Movies in 25 Days

Christmas-themed movies are a common tradition for the holiday season. Many families can’t get into the spirit without watching their go-tos, like Elf (2003), How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966), and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964). Now, these festive folks are in luck: You can get paid to enjoy your favorite Christmas films via CableTV.com.

The website is partnering with DIRECTV to host its third “holiday dream job” event, an annual contest that’s open to anyone with a passion for seasonal entertainment. After reviewing the applications, CableTV.com will select one candidate to become the “chief of cheer.” They must watch 25 holiday movies of their choosing within 25 days. They won’t need to buy or rent the movies, as CableTV.com will supply the streaming subscriptions. After the weeks-long marathon, the chief of cheer must write reviews of each of the films and the streaming services. They will be required to pick the best platform at the end of the job.

The title comes with a check for $2500 and a blanket from Minky Couture. A year’s worth of ad-free streaming services—DIRECTV STREAM, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark+—are also included with the gig.

Olivia Bono, streaming reporter for CableTV.com, detailed the goal behind the campaign in a press release: ”Our mission is to guide our audience to the best in entertainment. What better way to do that than through a dream job that celebrates the magic of holiday movies?”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and legal U.S. residents. You can visit the holiday dream job page on CableTV.com to submit your application to be the new chief of cheer. The deadline is November 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. MT. The winner will be announced on CableTV.com’s website and social media channels on December 5, 2024.

