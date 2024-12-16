When it comes to defacing artwork, some go so far as attempting to throw tomato soup on the Mona Lisa. Others are content to affix googly eyes on public sculptures. While that might seem comparatively tame, not everyone is happy about it.

According to the Associated Press, an unknown person (or persons) nicknamed the “googly eye bandit” has been busy adorning art installations in Bend, Oregon, with supersized versions of the art supplies. The eyes have taken artworks depicting majestic animals and abstract shapes and transformed them into whimsical attractions, which was likely not the artists’ intention.

A total of eight installations in the city’s Roundabout Art Route have been affected, some of which can be seen below:

City officials were quick to condemn the practice, which can leave behind potentially damaging adhesive residue. Safely removing the eyes has cost the city $1500 so far. The glue tends to strip paint or wax from the steel used in the sculptures. Once exposed to the elements, the metal can rust. On social media, one city spokesperson wrote that “while the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art.”

The post led to a rash of responses arguing that the creative modifications were amusing. “These googly eyes give me the hope to move forward each day,” one wrote. “Nah the googly eyes have to stay… read the room,” said another.

Speaking with the AP, Bend communications director Rene Mitchell softened the city’s stance somewhat. “We really encourage our community to engage with the art and have fun,” Mitchell said. “We just need to make sure that we can protect it and that it doesn’t get damaged… There was no intent to be heavy-handed, and we certainly understand maybe how that was taken. We own this large collection of public art and really want to bring awareness to the community that applying adhesives does harm the art. So as stewards of the collection, we wanted to share that on social media.”

Some Bend businesses have capitalized on the controversy, affixing googly eyes to their own signage. The Pine Tavern Restaurant put eyes over its front door, and the Unofficial Logging Company—an axe throwing business—placed them over a target.

While the eyes are probably best known for adorning Cookie Monster of Sesame Street fame, their origins are slightly murky. They may have come from an early 20th century comic strip titled Barney Google and Snuffy Smith. Barney was said to have “googly” eyes, a characteristic later referenced in a song about the strip, “Barney Google With the Goo-Goo-Googly Eyes.” In the 1970s, a puffy doll creature named the Weepul took off. It, too, had the comically jiggly eyes.

Bend police told Oregon Public Broadcasting that there currently is no active investigation into the illegal crafting spree. But the trend of defacing the art does seem to be escalating: One piece was sprayed with graffiti that the city believes will cost $5000 to remove.

