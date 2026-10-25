50 Simple DIY Halloween Costumes For Last-Minute Planners

Halloween is approaching fast. Do you have your costume yet?

There’s always the option of going out and buying a whole new costume, and unless you really know your way around a sewing kit, some looks are more likely than others to require that step. But there are countless amazing Halloween costumes that are pretty easy to create all by yourself, mostly using things you already have at home.

Halloween costumes may have their roots in the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain, a time when the veil between the land of the dead and the living was traditionally believed to grow thin. In order to blend in with wandering spirits, people would often wear animal skins, masks, bones, and other disguises.

Today, Halloween costumes have become immensely creative and varied, though some patterns do exist. Monstrous creatures such as vampires and aliens remain common across the U.S., as do characters from pop culture. Costumes can be as elaborate or as simple as you wish, and if you’re looking to pull together a costume mostly using just what you already have in your house, there are plenty of options. A little creativity and ingenuity go a very long way here.

Here are 50 Halloween DIY costume ideas perfect for anyone with scissors and a dream.

Classic DIY Halloween Costumes

Ghost

A person is seen dressed as a ghost during Halloween event | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Have a spare sheet lying around? Cut out eye holes, pull it over your head, and you’re all set to haunt.

Tourist

Grab a Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, a camera, and a paper map, and you’ll look just like a dad seeing Bermuda for the first time.

Black Cat

A black shirt, eyeliner whiskers, ears made with Velcro, and a tail made from fabric come together to create this classic Halloween getup.

Nerd

CastofThousands / Envato

A button-down shirt, suspenders, and taped-together glasses will have you looking ready to ace the upcoming math test.

Burglar

Thief with Bag Smiling Feeling Satisfied After Robbery Isolated on White Background | by ikadapurhangus / Envato

Prepare to steal the prize for best Halloween costume with a black-and-white striped shirt, a beanie, and a ski mask. (A black hoodie and a bag slung over your shoulder will also suffice.)

Cowboy or Cowgirl

A plaid shirt, overalls, and a cowboy hat are pretty much all this costume needs. (Turn it into a scarecrow costume with some hay and straw-style makeup!)

Detective

All you need is a trench coat, a magnifying glass, and a notebook to look like you’re ready to solve any case that comes your way.

Superhero

Girl posing by grey wall, wearing red mask, blue cape, holding orange bucket. Costume, halloween, outdoor, garden, cloak, playful, youth | Wavebreak Media LTD

There are plenty of pop culture superheroes to choose from, but you can create your own with leggings, a leotard, a piece of fabric for the cape, and your own unique logo.

‘80s Icon

Indulge your ‘80s nostalgia with a classic ‘80s Halloween costume, complete with a leotard over leggings, leg warmers, and a matching headband.

Pirate

An eyepatch is most of what you need to make this costume recognizable, but a bandana, a striped shirt, a DIY sword, and a stuffed parrot perched on your shoulder will complete this look.

Food DIY Halloween Costumes

Bunch of Grapes

Tape a bunch of purple or green balloons to an outfit and you’ll look just like this ancestor of wine.

Fried Egg

This costume can consist of a large egg-shaped blob cut from a piece of white cardboard or fabric, plus a yellow blob on top for the yolk, all attached to your shirt (or jacket, depending on the Halloween weather).

Milk Carton

A cardboard box painted white with the word “Milk” on it and a hole cut through it come together to turn you into a convincing milk carton. Feel free to add as many (or as few) details to the box as you’d like.

Pineapple

A yellow shirt plus a green crown made from paper or felt are all that's required for this costume.

Popcorn

A cardboard box with red and white stripes painted on, with crumpled-up yellow paper on top make you look like the perfect movie theater snack.

Cosmic Brownie

You can look like this classic Little Debbie sweet treat with just a brown shirt with some colorful cotton balls taped or pinned onto it.

Strawberry

Look like this beloved berry by simply cutting out some seed-shaped bits from felt and attaching them to a red dress, and adding a green hat.

Tropical Drink

This one might require a trip to the corner store, but bear with us: dress up like a poolside cocktail with a pink dress, a parasol, a lemon-shaped headpiece, and a straw-shaped appendage attached to a headband!

Gumball Machine

Just grab some superglue and attach a bunch of colorful ping pong balls to a white shirt.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Glue some white yarn onto a red T-shirt, and pair it with meatballs made from balls wrapped in fabric, and you’ll be looking like this classic dinner dish in no time.

Punny and Funny Halloween Costumes

Cereal Killer

Attach some miniature cereal boxes to a shirt, and add a prop feknife and some fake blood. (To make it even simpler, carry around a bowl of cereal and a knife.)

Ceiling Fan

You'll need a few pom-poms, plus a shirt with the message “Go Ceiling!” on it.

Identity Thief

Covered in a bunch of name tags with different names on them and voila.

A Formal Apology

A fancy dress and a banner reading “I’m sorry” complete this punny costume.

Copycat

Just add a stack of photocopies or a sign reading "CTRL+C" to your black cat costume.

Blessing in Disguise

Put a trench coat, sunglasses, and a fedora over a white dress complete with angel wings and a halo.

French Kiss

Pair a French-inspired striped shirt and beret with makeup done in the style of the band Kiss. (Croissants, French flags, and electric guitars optional.) Even simpler: drop the Kiss makeup and simply paint your lips bright red.

Chef’s Kiss

Dress up as this popular Gen Z slang term for Halloween with a white chef’s jacket stamped with lipstick kisses.

Freudian Slip

Wear a slip dress and write or attach Sigmund Freud-related words like “id” and “ego” to it, and you'll have Freud himself rolling in his grave.

When Life Gives You Lemons

A trip to a grocery store is pretty much all you need for this one, which requires wearing a nametag that reads “life” and carrying a basket of lemons.

Pop Culture DIY Halloween Costumes

Wednesday Addams

A black dress, black stockings, braided pigtails, and a deadpan expression will turn you into a dead ringer for this classic Addams family member.

Dwight Schrute

Turn Halloween night into an episode of The Office with just a mustard button-down shirt, brown tie, glasses, and a large mug.

Barbie

Don a pink outfit, cute accessories, and bright makeup and you'll be ready to embody this famous doll.

Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones - New York Comic Con 2026 - October 8 | Roy Rochlin/GettyImages

Get ready for intrepid Halloween adventures with a fedora, brown jacket, satchel, khakis, and a homemade whip. (Rope will do.)

Men in Black Agent

A black suit, white button-down, and sunglasses will have you ready to track alien activity.

Mary Poppins

A white blouse, dark skirt, red bow tie, and an umbrella will have you ready to offer spoonfuls of sugar to every trick-or-treater.

Joel Goodsen in Risky Business

A large button-down white shirt, neutral undergarments, dark sunglasses, white socks, and a candlestick are all you need; the classic dance moves are optional.

Bob Ross

A denim jacket, a curly wig, and a paint palette come together to create the perfect impression of this lovable TV artist.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton | David Redfern/GettyImages

The late, beloved Dolly Parton will definitely be one of the biggest costumes of 2026. Join the party with a blonde wig, a pink hat, cowboy boots, a guitar, and anything sparkly.

Marty McFly

The classic Back to the Future protagonist is an easy one to replicate if you have a skateboard (or hoverboard) on hand; just pull out a puffer vest over a jean jacket and add jeans.

Spooky DIY Halloween Costumes

Vampire

Dark clothes, a homemade cape made from a sheet, pale makeup, and homemade fangs will have you looking like Dracula (or Edward Cullen, depending on your taste).

Mummy

Positive mother and child have fun during halloween celebration look happily at camera feel carefree pose against orange background with toys around go trick or treating | by wayhomestudioo / Envato

Drape some strips of white fabric over neutral clothes.

Fortune Teller

Layered clothes, chunky jewelry, and homemade tarot cards complete this look.

Grim Reaper

Pair a black robe with a homemade scythe made from wood and cardboard.

Swamp Monster

Dark green and blue clothes, plus fake moss and leaves, and green makeup, will have you looking ready to crawl out of a swamp.

Haunted Doll

Vintage dress, pigtails, pale makeup with rosy cheeks and a red lip, and painted-on cracks will ensure that you terrify anyone with a fear of dolls.

Devil

This one's an instantly recognizable classic and requires just an all-red outfit, plus homemade red horns.

Zombie

Get ready to look very undead with old, torn-up clothes, pale makeup, extremely dark circles under your eyes, and some bloodstains made from corn syrup and red food dye.

Mad Scientist

Wacky chemistry expert with messy hair and dirty face smelling glass flask filled with toxic chemical compound. Crazy mad scientist inhaling liquid substance vapors from glass jar on blue background. | Dragos Condrea

A lab coat, lab glasses, some wildly teased hair, and a few jars filled with colorful water come together for this zany look.

Witch

It doesn’t get more classically Halloween than this costume, which comes together with just a black dress, a broom, and of course, a pointy hat.