Is It Really Possible To Have a Heart Attack Shoveling Snow?

Everyone appreciates the beauty of a good snowfall, but with all that wintry white stuff comes the need to move it. Shoveling snow can actually be more hazardous than you might expect or want to think about; the act results in around 100 deaths a year, not to mention many injuries.

Shoveling snow rivals a good workout on a treadmill in terms of physical strain. Exercising in cold weather usually places harsher demands on the body, with your system consuming nutrients at a faster rate. Though most people tend to worry about dehydration only during the summertime, it’s just as much of a risk during blizzard season, and the winter chills may make it more difficult to recognize the feeling of thirst.

Cold weather can also constrict coronary arteries and raise blood pressure. You may have heard that it’s possible to have a heart attack while shoveling snow. But is it true? Below, we break down the dangers associated with snow shoveling, including whether it really does increase the risk of life-altering cardiac events. Plus, you’ll even learn a few tips for how to make your next bout of snow-shoveling a much safer one.

Shoveling Snow and Heart Attacks: Is the Risk Real?

Multiple studies have shed light on the connection between shoveling heavy snow and heart attacks and/or other major cardiovascular events. According to the American Heart Association, it’s no snowy season urban legend at all—it’s a very real risk that you could be taking on if you intend to do your own shoveling this year.

“The impact is hardest on those people who are least fit,” Dr. Barry Franklin, lead author of an American Heart Association paper that examined physical activity and heart rate, said in a statement. “The impact of snow removal is especially concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risks like a sedentary lifestyle or obesity, being a current or former smoker, having diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure, as well as people who have had a heart attack or stroke.”

During strenuous exercise, heart rate increases and blood pressure may also become elevated. One study found that after 10 minutes of shoveling snow, the male participants’ heart rates increased to 173 beats per minute, or 97 percent of their maximum heart rate. To put that in context, healthcare professionals recommend a target heart rate of between 50 percent and 85 percent of your maximum rate while exercising.

Shoveling Snow: What Are the Other Health Risks?

It’s easy to see how exertion near your heart’s maximal level can place excessive strain on the organ. But that’s not the only kind of health risk you could be facing if you push too hard with shoveling.

Poor posture and lifting techniques while moving around heavy blocks of snow can result in lower back pain or even a herniated disc. Lengthy exposure to freezing conditions carries the potential for frostbite to exposed skin or even hypothermia, a dangerous drop in overall body temperature.

Obviously, slippery conditions and hard surfaces make for a dangerous combination as well. Falls can result in bone fractures, torn ligaments, and bruising. So, before you get started on your driveway, you may want to take a moment to read through the safe shoveling tips below.

How To Stay Safe While Shoveling Snow

Though shoveling snow can be a great form of exercise (PDF) during the winter months for some, there’s no discounting the potential hazards that come with it.

If you’re not hiring a kid from the neighborhood this year and you plan to clear those walkways yourself, there are some precautions you should keep in mind. Experts suggest the following:

Wear plenty of layers so that all extremities are covered. Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol beforehand—all of which can raise blood pressure. But try to drink plenty of water so you stay hydrated. Warm up with exercises before starting—if your fitness is poor, or if you have a pre-existing health condition that increases the risk of heart attack or stroke, check with a healthcare professional first and consider asking someone else to shovel for you. Take frequent breaks. Employ proper lifting techniques. This means standing with your feet roughly a hip-width apart to maintain balance. Try to keep your hands about 12 inches apart, and lift with your legs, not your back. Push the snow instead of lifting it where possible, and do not attempt to throw snow over your shoulder. If you experience any of the following, seek help immediately: pain in the lower back, pain down the left arm, chest pain, dizziness, numbness or tingling in any part, irregular heart rhythm, or palpitations.

Staying safe while you shovel snow also means being highly strategic about when you do it. Ideally, aim to shovel snow after 2 to 4 inches have fallen on the ground. The fresher the snow still is, the easier it will generally be to move it; snow that has piled up or partially melted and refrozen is much harder to budge.

