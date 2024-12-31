Cozy Up With This Hearty Winter Caesar Salad Recipe

Winter is usually a time for hot drinks and soups, but the occasional salad is always welcome. This winter salad recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education is a twist on the classic version of Caesar salad—it replaces iceberg lettuce with Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and a delicious dressing.

Chayanin Pornsriniyom, chef-instructor of culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, offers some anchovy recommendations for the recipe. “Ortiz or Cento brands always work well for me,” he says. Pornsriniyom also suggests swapping in Asiago or Pecorino Romano for the cheese if Parmesan isn’t your favorite.

To make the salad, begin by preheating the oven to 375°F. Mix the Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes with salt, pepper, and olive oil. Put the vegetables on a baking sheet and roast them for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Set them aside when they’re done.

Once the veggies are done, you can make the dressing. Place the anchovy and garlic into a separate bowl and smash the ingredients into a paste. In another bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, mustard, lemon juice, and anchovy-garlic paste you just made. Drizzle the olive oil and canola oil into the bowl as you mix the ingredients. Fold in the grated Parmesan (or whatever cheese you chose) and season the dressing with salt and pepper. Finally, fold the roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes with the Caesar dressing and garnish with croutons and cheese.

The Culinary Institute of Education offers many fun courses in New York and Los Angeles. You can pick from several programs, such as pastry and baking arts, health-supportive culinary arts, and restaurant and culinary management. Find out more on its website.

Winter Cesar Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels sprouts, cut in half

1 lb sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

For the Caesar dressing:

4 anchovy filets, finely minced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 large egg yolks

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup canola oil

1 oz Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

For the garnish:

1/4 cup croutons

1 oz shaved Parmesan cheese (or other cheese of choice)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Toss the Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes with salt, pepper, and olive oil, then roast for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Set aside. For the Caesar dressing, mash the minced anchovy and garlic into a paste. Add the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice to the anchovy-garlic paste in a mixing bowl, and mix well with a whisk. While whisking, drizzle the olive oil and canola oil into the bowl to emulsify into a thick dressing. Fold in the grated parmesan and season with salt and pepper to taste. To serve, fold the roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes with the Caesar dressing and garnish with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

