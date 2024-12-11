6 of History’s Worst In-Laws

If you thought your in-laws were bad, wait until you hear about some of these dysfunctional families from the annals of history. Eleanor Roosevelt had a famously overbearing mother-in-law—but that’s nothing compared to the royal family that killed all of their daughter-in-law’s kin.

On this episode of The List Show, host and Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy looks at some of the most dysfunctional in-laws known to history. From your garden-variety difficult personalities to brother-in-laws so bad they sent small children to the Tower of London, these famous figures prove that sometimes, marrying into a new family isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Just be grateful they’re not your relatives.

Subscribe to Mental Floss on YouTube for new videos every week.

Discover More List Show: