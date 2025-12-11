Forget the Milk and Cookies: Here’s What Kids in Other Countries Leave Out for Santa

Christmas Eve is the busiest night of the year for Santa, and he appreciates the treats children leave for him. But the idea that Santa should get milk and cookies is mostly limited to the United States. The drinks and snacks Santa receives are much more varied across the globe.

After growing up watching the Coca-Cola commercials, our house switched out the milk for Santa’s favorite soda. But kids in other countries often feel he needs something a bit stronger. It is rather chilly flying through the night sky, after all. And many kids make sure to leave snacks for Santa’s animal companions, too. So, how different are the offerings for Santa around the world?

Christmas Food Photography | Digital Camera/GettyImages

Europe

In Nordic countries like Denmark and Sweden, children leave out a special rice pudding called risengrød for their versions of Santa Claus. England and Ireland leave mince pies for Father Christmas, with sherry or a pint of Guinness to wash them down. Italy and France may give St. Nicholas or Père Noël a glass of wine, but are more concerned with leaving hay or carrots for his donkey, since Santa doesn’t have reindeer in other cultures.

German children don’t leave food at all, but they write and decorate letters for the Christkind, a Santa-like figure who is the embodiment of the Christmas spirit. They leave their glittery letters on their windowsills for him to read. And in Latvia, children must recite a poem in front of their Christmas tree so that Father Christmas will bring them gifts. They’re making sure Santa's soul is fed, too!

Cola de Mono | B1mbo/Wikimedia Commons

South America

El Salvadorian kids also leave letters, while Argentina is more like Italy and France in that they leave hay and water for Santa’s animals. In Argentina, the children also put out their shoes, and they find the hay replaced with small gifts on Christmas morning.

Chile has a Christmas fruitcake made with dulce de leche, called pan de pascua, for Santa to eat—though it’s so delicious that it must take a lot of willpower to have some left for Santa to enjoy. They also give “Old Man Christmas” a coffee-type drink called cola de mono, so he has the energy to keep going throughout the night.

Bukom Cafe: Fufu and Egusi | The Washington Post/GettyImages

Africa

In Nigeria and other parts of West Africa, a Christmas meal that children might share a bit with Santa is fufu and egusi. Fufu is similar to a dough, made with cassava and plantains. Egusi is a meat and seafood stew that is a filling and hearty meal perfect for Christmastime.

South Africans may leave milk and cookies because of the influence of American culture, or they might follow Dutch and English traditions of mince pies and alcohol. But some have started to leave barbecue, called braai, for Santa to keep up his protein intake.

Guinness Fruit Cake recipe for St. PatrickÕs Day food with beer and liquor recipe roundup in Food | The Washington Post/GettyImages

Australia

Similar to South Africa, Australia’s Christmas happens in the summer season. So, while Aussie children might still leave cookies for Santa, they pair those snacks with beer. It might seem strange for Americans to think about Santa enjoying barbecued meat and beer in the heat, but for kids Down Under, it makes total sense.

Sometimes, instead of cookies, children in Australia leave fruitcake, where a key ingredient is rum. If they want some non-alcoholic options to make sure Santa isn’t flying while intoxicated, lemonade or Milo, a chocolate malt drink, can be given instead.

No matter what you leave for Santa and his animals, he’s sure to appreciate the thought!

