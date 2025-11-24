The Cozy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe You’ll Want on Repeat All Holiday Season

We’re just days away from the official start of the holiday season, though if you’re anything like us, you started watching holiday movies and baking holiday treats weeks ago. With Thanksgiving this week, families around the country are getting ready to enjoy delicious food, great company, and—hopefully—some well-deserved relaxation.

But what’s the holiday season without desserts? If you’ve yet to determine what sweet treat to make on Thanksgiving, you’ve stumbled upon this recipe at the perfect time. Trung Vu, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, has a tasty recipe for all of those pumpkin spice lovers in your life. (If you say you dislike pumpkin spice, there’s a chance we won’t believe you.)

Take a look at these yummy Pumpkin Spice Shortbread Cookies With Ganache Filling below and read on for the full recipe.

Pumpkin Spice Shortbread Cookies With Ganache Filling | Institute of Culinary Education

How to Make the Pumpkin Spice Ganache

Important Note: For this recipe, you’ll need to make the ganache first and leave it at room temperature overnight. So if you’re hoping to serve these after Thanksgiving dinner, start the recipe this Wednesday at the earliest.

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (recipe below or use store-bought)

4.5 ounces white chocolate

2 tablespoons softened butter

Step by Step Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients except the butter and heat (over a double boiler or for 20-second bursts in the microwave) until the white chocolate has just melted, stirring frequently. Do not overheat. Add the butter and stir to emulsify. Leave the ganache to set at room temperature overnight.

How to Make the Pumpkin Shortbread Cookie Dough

Anyone else considering keeping these ingredients in your weekly shopping list for… reasons? Here’s how to make the cookie itself.

Ingredients:

7 tablespoons softened butter

6 1/2 packed tablespoons powdered sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (recipe below or use store-bought)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

5 tablespoons pumpkin puree

Step by Step Instructions:

Place the pumpkin puree between paper towels and press to remove excess moisture. Repeat as needed until the pumpkin puree is as dry as possible. Using the paddle attachment on a stand mixer or the beater attachment of an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter, powdered sugar, salt, and spices until light and creamy. Alternate between adding the flour and dried pumpkin puree in 2-3 additions until a homogenous dough forms. Roll the dough between two sheets of parchment to approximately 1/8” thick and chill until firm. Use a round cutter, between 1-2 inches, to punch out as many discs of dough as possible. Re-roll the scraps and repeat as needed. Bake the cookies in a preheated 350°F oven until lightly golden brown, approximately 10-12 minutes. Allow cookies to cool completely before sandwiching with the ganache filling.

How to Make the Pumpkin Pie Spice

Now for the easiest part!

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon cloves

Step by Step Instructions:

Whisk together pumpkin pie spices and reserve.

With a dessert this delicious, it won’t be difficult to create a memorable Thanksgiving this year. Just make sure you’ll be making them again for your loved ones this December for Christmas and beyond!

You can make more recipes like this one at the Institute of Culinary Education’s campuses in Los Angeles and New York City. Learn more about how to enroll on their website.

