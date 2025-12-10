How to Ring in the New Year Without Alcohol (And Still Have a Blast)

Abstaining from drinking—no matter the reason—can be relatively stress-free on a random Tuesday night. But on New Year’s Eve? It can feel a bit more challenging—but it doesn’t have to be.

Beyond the incredibly diverse—and growing—slate of terrific, non-alcoholic options, being intentional and decisive about what you’re consuming this New Year’s Eve can also be a particularly encouraging way to enter the new year.

This holiday, why not do it your way?

What Else to Do

New Year’s celebration in New York City | Jamie McCarthy/DCNYRE2016/GettyImages

While New Year’s Eve may automatically conjure images of champagne, varying spirits, wines, beers, and the like, you can recenter the holiday to represent something else entirely.

Maybe you can make some terrific hors d’oeuvres or delicious desserts to serve your guests, creating wonderfully inventive pairings with food and non-alcoholic aperitifs. Or, you can keep it timeless and traditional and instead focus on reflecting on the year prior and envisioning your goals for the year to come.

Though it might not seem like it at times, there are plenty of other options to partake in on New Year’s Eve that don’t include alcohol. Here are some extra options for inspiration:

Plan an elaborate meal

Order out from your favorite restaurant

Go out to a fancy restaurant

Partake in a years-old holiday tradition

Work out, go on a hike, or go camping, if the weather permits

Make a resolution

Do a puzzle

Listen to music

Watch your favorite movies or TV shows

Light your favorite candles

Dance

Invent a mocktail

Watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop TV coverage

Drink hot chocolate

Read a book

How to Tell People You’re Not Drinking

Celebrating New Year's Eve | MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/GettyImages

Attending someone else’s party? Politely decline any drinks offered—it typically is no big deal to simply say “no thanks!”—or, if you’re nervous to deny your pals, why not just hold a champagne glass of a non-alcoholic sparkling wine to sidestep the discussion altogether?

There are many valid excuses to share to move the conversation along quickly. These include straight-up saying “I’m not drinking,” mentioning a diet that doesn’t include alcohol, saying you’re starting Dry January early, stating that you’re the designated driver tonight—or really, any quick explanation that you’re comfortable with.

And if you’re attending someone else’s gathering, then you might be expected to bring something. Why not bring your favorite non-alcoholic product and talk it up to the other guests? Maybe you’ll even convince a friend to try out some zero-proof drinks.

Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

Glasses, balloons, and decorations | ullstein bild/GettyImages

Feel like you absolutely need a sip of something bubbly when the clock strikes 12:00? No worries! There are so many fantastic non-alcoholic sparkling wines on the market right now, including brands like Kally and NON.

Not into that? You can always opt for a sparkling apple cider, a really good seltzer, or, why not a good ole soda? You can never go wrong with Mountain Dew (I know, I know, it’s my kryptonite!).

Ringing in the New Year, Beyond Libations

New Year’s Eve celebration hats and decorations | Brian Babineau/GettyImages

Do some research into New Year’s Eve customs from around the world that don’t involve alcohol. There are so many meaningful, interesting traditions! Read up on them, implement a way to try out on your own shindig, and have a ball.

As more and more people begin to adopt a non-drinking lifestyle, slightly pivoting at events or parties that were once alcohol-soaked doesn’t have to be such a challenge. In fact, it might even be fun.

Or, beyond food and beverage, go about it however you feel. Maybe you want to watch the ball drop by yourself. Perhaps you want to partake in a very intimate gathering, with only your closest loved ones. Or, maybe plan for something on New Year’s Day instead, keeping your focus on that occasion instead.

Do your thing, knowing that alcohol doesn’t have to dictate the route you take.

If you wish, you can ring in the new year a bit more clear-eyed. Wake up on January 1 feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to take on Dry January—or maybe even Dry 2026, if you so desire.

