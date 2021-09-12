Brighten Up Your Holidays With Homemade Strawberry Gumdrops

The holidays are tied to many traditions, from sporting ugly sweaters to opening Advent calendars. Homemade treats are another major part of the season. If you’re searching for something unique to make, look no further: This pâte de fruit recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education will do the trick.

Pâte de fruit are essentially fancy French gum drops. The apple pectin in this recipe acts as a thickener, resulting in a chewy, jammy substance similar to gelatin.

“Pectin is a complex polysaccharide occurring naturally in the cell walls of fruit. It is commonly used in baking for its gelling properties,” Chelsea Burgess, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, tells Mental Floss. “Traditionally, pâte de fruit is made using pectin to give it its signature jelly texture. Other binding agents could be used such as gelatin, cornstarch, or agar agar to hold its shape, but the texture would have a different mouthfeel.”

As far as vegan alternatives to commercial gummy candy (which often contain animal products) go, this is an elegant and tasty option.

Start by putting the strawberry purée in a medium pan and heating it to 104˚F. Pour 25 grams of sugar and the apple pectin into the purée, and bring it to a boil while continuously stirring. Now, you can add the remaining sugar and glucose syrup in three pours. Keep mixing the combination and cook it to 223˚F over low heat before removing it from the burner and adding the dissolved citric acid. Quickly pour it over the silicone mold, using a bench scraper to level out the mixture. Let it set at room temperature for two hours or more. Unmold the gumdrops and coat them in granulated sugar.

Strawberry Pâte de Fruit (Gumdrops)

Ingredients

250g strawberry purée (1 c plus 1 tbsp and ¾ tsp)

25g sugar (1) (⅛ c)

7g apple pectin (1 tsp)

250g sugar (2) (1 ¼ c)

50g glucose syrup (2 tbsp)

4g citric acid (⅛ tsp)

4g water (1 tsp)

Place the strawberry purée in a medium, heavy saucepan and heat to 104˚F.

Combine the first measurement of sugar (1) and the pectin, whisking them into the purée. Bring to a boil while stirring continually.

Add the remaining sugar (2) and glucose in three additions. Continue stirring the mixture and cook to 223˚F over low heat.

Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in citric acid.

Immediately pour the mixture across your silicone mold.

Use a bench scraper to level out the top and fill each cavity.

Allow to set at room temperature for at least two hours.

Unmold and toss in additional granulated sugar.

