How Often Do You Need to Bathe Your Dog?

No matter how much you love your dog, you can’t deny they can get filthy fast. The dirt they collect from rolling around outside builds up, so it’s crucial to clean your canines regularly. But exactly how often is that? The answer is more complicated than you may think.

There is no one-size-fits-all rule regarding your dog’s bathing schedule, as each pet has a unique situation. Ethos Veterinary Health states that most healthy dogs require a bath every one to three months. However, you must consider several factors when determining their needs. Your pet’s breed, skin condition, and activity levels are essential factors that will help you decide what’s best for them.

First, consider your dog’s breed and coat type. Although you may think hairless breeds require little maintenance, Beth Cristiano, owner of mobile grooming service Pretty Paws LLC, told the American Kennel Club that these canines actually require weekly baths. According to dog food brand Purina, this is because hairless breeds are more susceptible to skin health issues.

Breeds that tend to have oily coats, such as retrievers, may require daily brushing and a bath every few weeks to tackle odors. Dogs that sport soft, curly fur and non-shedding coats (like poodles) easily collect dirt; therefore, they may need baths monthly. Meanwhile, canines with thicker, double coats shed regularly, which helps them expel dead skin cells and bacteria. This means they likely only need baths every two to three months. Dogs that have short or wiry coats require the least grooming: They typically only need a few baths per year.

You should also keep your dog‘s level of activity in mind. If your pup spends a lot of time outside, it will need more baths to stay clean—especially when evidence of playtime in the dirt becomes visible. Skin conditions like allergies, infections, and dryness also factor into bath frequency. Under such circumstances, your veterinarian can recommend an ideal bath schedule for your dog’s needs.

When in doubt, simply pay attention to your pet’s odor. If its smell is powerful and transfers to items around the house, it might be time for a bath. Remember, there is such a thing as bathing your dog too much: As is the case with humans, frequent washing can cause their skin to dry out.

