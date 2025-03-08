How to Clean Your Dog’s Bed—And Keep It Clean

Dogs are precious, but their stinky beds aren’t. Dog beds can be pretty gross. According to the American Kennel Club, they can even harbor zoonotic pathogens (those that can pass from animals to humans), bacteria, and parasites. Therefore, it’s best to keep your dog’s bed clean. Here’s how.

Vacuum Your Dog’s Bed

The first step of cleaning your pet’s bed is vacuuming dirt, build-up, and fur before exposing it to water. (You can also use a pet roller to remove hair.) The New York Times recommends vacuuming and then shaking the bed outside to get rid of any leftover debris. If you’re unsure which vacuum is best, start looking into handheld vacuum cleaners; some of them even come with special pet hair brushes.

Spot Clean When Needed

Whether washing the entire bed or not, it’s good to remove as much gunk as possible beforehand. That way, you won’t miss any small messes. If your pet’s bed has a removable cover, take it off to see how deep the stain runs first. As the mattress seller Saatva writes, some stains require specific steps and materials for removal.

When it comes to urine stains, start by mixing baking soda, vinegar, and water. Spray the mixture on the spot, letting it sit for at least 10 minutes. Finally, pat the area dry. Dirt stains are a bit easier to handle: Simply rub a pet-friendly detergent on the stain using a cloth.

For poop stains, make a mixture of cold water and distilled white vinegar. Apply it to the area and scrub it with a used brush (one that you don’t plan on using yourself, of course). When the stain vanishes, sprinkle baking soda over the spot and vacuum the area when it’s dry.

If you’re dealing with blood, first pat the stain with a wet cloth to remove as much of it as possible. Then, mix baking soda, white vinegar, and cold water; leave that solution on the spot for at least 30 minutes, then pat the area again to clean more of the blood.

How to Deep Clean Your Dog’s Bed

Once you’re done spot cleaning, you can move on to eliminating any messes and odors lurking beneath the surface. If your pet’s bed has a removable cover, you’re in luck, as these covers can usually be cleaned in the washing machine. (Always double-check the manufacturer tag for instructions on whether the cover can go in the machine or if it needs to be hand washed).

If the manufacturer advises against using a washing machine, Saatva recommends handwashing the bed. You can fill a large container with warm water and a pet-safe detergent and dunk the bed in the mixture. Soak the bed for 10 to 15 minutes, scrubbing it with an old brush and kneading it if necessary. If no instructions are provided, The New York Times suggests tossing the cover or bed (if it fits) into the washing machine and running a cold cycle.

Whether washing pet beds or toys, you should use pet-safe laundry detergent, as regular ones can harm animals. You should also clean your washing machine afterward.

How to Dry Your Dog’s Bed

Removable bed covers can usually be dried in the dryer. However, it’s best to air dry or tumble dry the item on low heat, as high heat may cause shrinkage or bunching. Again, check the manufacturer's label for the best drying method. You shouldn’t use dryer sheets on pet items, as they are toxic to dogs and cats. When in doubt, simply let the bed air dry without a machine.

Tips For Keeping Your Dog’s Bed Clean

According to Simply Maid, you can make bed-cleaning days easy by following a few simple suggestions. Vacuuming or lint rolling your dog’s bed regularly will help prevent buildup. Washing your dog’s paws when come in from outside will stop them from tracking dirt all over your floors—and onto their bed. The material of the dog bed also makes a difference in how easy it is to clean (you may want to consider a waterproof bed for less hassle and extra protection). Simply Maid also suggests placing the bedding under sunlight for a few hours to kill bacteria and spot cleaning often.

