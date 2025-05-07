Missed the REAL ID Deadline? Here’s What You Need to Know to Fly Without One

Starting Wednesday, May 7, a regular ID won’t cut it for travelers looking to fly within the U.S. Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, and the deadline has finally arrived after about 20 years. If you don’t have a REAL ID and plan on boarding a plane soon, you’ll need another form of identification, and you might want to show up at the airport earlier to avoid inconvenient time crunches.

How to Get Through the Airport Without a REAL ID

According to CBS News, getting past security might take longer than usual without a REAL ID. Therefore, the TSA suggests arriving at least three hours earlier than your boarding time if you don’t have the document. The best way to avoid long wait times is to obtain a REAL ID before your flight. You can visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website and click on your state for the specific instructions, required documentation, and costs associated with the application. States have varying wait times, so ensure you plan accordingly.

The TSA provides a list of documents, such as an Enhanced Driver's License or ID, a U.S. passport, or a Veteran Health Identification Card, that can substitute for REAL IDs for domestic airplane travel. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to use a REAL ID for international travel; a passport is still required for this.

Why Do I Need a REAL ID?

So what’s a REAL ID, anyway? The Department of Homeland Security states that the REAL ID Act enforces the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification.” More specifically, it provides minimum security measures for state IDs and licenses, and forbids federal entities from accepting documents that don’t meet these standards. All states are required to comply with the REAL ID Act.

REAL IDs are indicated with a black or gold star in the upper right-hand corner of a card. The design might be different depending on the state. (Californians have a fancier version of the icon, with its star inside a gold bear.)

You can also learn how to get through the airport faster by following these simple hacks.

Read More About Travel: