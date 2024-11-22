Sick of Your Instagram Algorithm? Meta Is Testing a Way to Reset It

Most social media platforms, from X to Facebook, are designed to make it difficult to put down your phone. Companies achieve this goal via algorithms, which in short are mathematical formulas that populate your feed with content relevant to your interests. As a result, you stay engaged and keep scrolling.

Although algorithms are meant to show you posts you like, sometimes the model gets things wrong or your tastes change. In such cases, you’ll want to adjust the app to reflect your preferences again. Instagram is making this process easy for users by allowing them to reset the algorithm so it can relearn their interests and recommend more appropriate content.

Meta (which owns Instagram) is testing this “Reset Suggested Content” feature, which is not yet available to everyone. As of writing, the app update has no wide release date. Still, we’ll cover the steps so you’ll know what to do when the day comes.

First, go to your Instagram profile and press the hamburger menu button at the top right corner of the screen to open your settings. Scroll to “What you see” and press “Content preferences.” Then, select the “Reset suggested content” option. Follow the prompts to finish the process.

Instagram will then treat your account as a new user, but your following list and saved posts won’t be affected. To rebuild your algorithm, remember to be mindful about which posts and accounts you interact with, as that will inform Instagram of your interests.

According to The Times of India, there are ways to adjust your algorithm manually without waiting for the new feature to roll out. For example, you can clear your search history by going to “Your activity” instead of “Content preferences” from the settings menu. From there, tap “Recent searches” and “Clear all.” Being intentional about how you interact with your feed—by liking and commenting on posts you want to see more of and quickly scrolling away from those you want to see less of—will also impact what the app shows you.

Meta explained the reasoning behind the change in a statement on November 19, 2024. The company emphasizes its goal to create “safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences” for Instagram users, especially teens. The update also gives dissatisfied users a way to improve their experience before ditching the app altogether.

