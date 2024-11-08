The Right (And Wrong) Way to Wash an Electric Blanket

With winter nearly upon us, who doesn’t appreciate the joys of snuggling up under a heated blanket? That said, your cozy companion might need a refresh after spending a summer in the linen closet.

Though it might seem complicated, most modern heated blankets can be washed with just a little extra time and care. So, before you plug in and relax, check out the following handy tips on getting your warm comforter ready for the season ahead.

Review the Instructions and Remove All the Cords

Check your blanket’s instructions, which should be on the blanket itself or in the packaging that came with it. Lost the instruction manual? Fear not—most manufacturer’s websites will have all the necessary information. This should tell you if your blanket can be machine-washed or is better off being cleaned by hand.

Another critical thing to keep in mind is that electrical cords and water never mix. Make sure you unplug your blanket and fully remove the controller. Now is also a good time to check for frayed or damaged cables, too. If you run across any, you should avoid using your blanket, as this could impact overall performance and safety. But if you need any replacement parts, head to the manufacturer’s website, where you should be able to order them.

Vacuum and Pre-Treat All Stains

Before slipping that electric blanket into the wash, be sure to give it a good shake, as this can help eliminate any crumbs or loose bits that might still be clinging to the fabric. For extra measure, go over your blanket quickly with a vacuum cleaner; this could be especially helpful if you’re trying to remove stray strands of hair. A lint roller can remove any pesky pet hairs as well.

Notice any big strains on the material? Consider pre-treating that spot before you toss that blanket in the wash. To do this, use a clean cloth, warm water, and laundry detergent. Mix a little detergent with a small amount of water and apply the mixture directly to the blanket using the cloth. You can either leave the area to air dry or proceed directly to the washing stage.

Can You Put A Heated Blanket in a Washing Machine?

If the manufacturer’s instructions suggest machine washing the blanket, follow those directions, paying particular attention to which cycle is best. In general, most electric blankets should be washed at a delicate setting and with cool water (as using hot water could damage the interior insulation around the wiring). When placing your blanket in the machine, avoid balling it up. Spread it out as much as possible; this will help ensure every part of it gets clean.

For blankets that can’t be machine washed, fill a bathtub with cool water and add a small amount of detergent. Leave the blanket to soak for several minutes, then gently wash it by hand, stirring the water like a washing machine would. Do this for another few minutes before draining the water and refilling the bath. Then, just repeat it until you suspect all the detergent is removed.

What to Avoid

Beyond what we have already mentioned, there are a couple things to definitely keep in mind when you’re washing these blankets. One major thing to avoid is wringing it out or twisting it, as this could damage the delicate internal wiring. Instead, leave it to drip dry by hanging flat.

Another important thing to remember? Always remove the main controller and cord before you wash anything, as submerging the controller in water could wreck it.

To remove excess water, lay your blanket between two towels and pat it down carefully. Keep your drying blanket away from heat sources or direct sunlight, too—another factor that could damage the integrity of the blanket over time. Or, if the instructions allow for machine drying, plop it in, based on those recommendations, though a short, cool cycle will likely be best.

