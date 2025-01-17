New Twilight LEGO Set Lets You Recreate the Cullen’s Home

Since LEGO started making toy bricks in 1949, it’s collaborated with numerous media franchises, including Mario Kart and Star Wars. The toy company has recently added the extravagant home of a famous vampire family to their catalog. As Nerdist reports, fans of the Twilight series will soon be able to recreate the Cullen house with LEGO blocks.

The LEGO Group and Lionsgate teamed up to reimagine the three-story modern home as a 2001-piece LEGO set. It’s complete with detailed rooms and furniture items from various movies in the franchise, such as Edward’s bedroom, the living room, the kitchen, and the grand piano Edwards uses to compose Bella’s lullaby.

LEGO

Other accessories include Bella’s busted red pickup truck and a pine tree perfect for climbing like a spider monkey. Your favorite character is likely included as a minifigure: Edward, Bella, Alice, Rosalie, Carlisle, Charlie, and Jacob (in his wolf and human forms) are all included. Edward even comes with a “dazzling sparkle effect,” though details on what exactly that means have yet to be shared. The set itself is a sizable 15 inches wide, 9 inches high, and 8 inches deep, so buyers can properly reenact their favorite scenes from the movies.

Although the Cullen house set isn’t available for purchase yet, you can pre-order it from the LEGO online store for $220. It’s scheduled for an official release date of February 4, 2025.

LEGO

This Twilight set began as a LEGO Ideas submission. Fans can upload their creations to the page, where others can vote for them to become reality. If the design gets 10,000 votes, it’s eligible to become an official LEGO set. Nerdist shares that Nick Micheels originally came up with the Cullen house LEGO idea, and it received 10,000 votes in less than 48 hours. To this day, the concept remains one of the fastest to reach that goal.

