The 10 Best (and Worst) Cities for Staycations

Summer trips can be blast, but they also can be expensive depending on the destination. This is where staycations come in. Sticking within driving distance of home is an easy way to cut travel costs, but not all cities offer the same value or variety when it comes to local fun. To see which U.S. residents lucked out and which are lacking, check out the lists below.

For this analysis, WalletHub looked at 182 American cities—the 150 most populous in the country and at least two with the most residents per state. Researchers compared the destinations across three categories—recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation—using 41 weighted metrics, including shopping centers, nightlife options, and spas per capita. Each metric was scored on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most ideal conditions. After averaging each city’s score, WalletHub’s analysts ranked them in the order below.

A midwestern spot came out on top: Cincinnati, Ohio. It’s especially appealing to outdoor enthusiasts. Residents can choose from a wide variety of areas for recreational activities, including swimming pools, parks, and baseball fields. Cincinnati’s affordable food scene is another plus, with a large number of cheap, highly-rated restaurants (at least 4.5 stars out of 5) per capita.

In the southern part of the country, there’s Orlando, Florida, the second-best place for a staycation. The city has numerous ice cream and yogurt shops, helping people to stay cool this summer. Orlando and four other cities (Miami; Las Vegas; St. Louis, Missouri; and Tampa, Florida) also tied for the most zoos and aquariums per capita. That, plus its abundance of amusement parks, arcades, and festivals, likely explain why it was also named one of the most fun U.S. cities in 2024.

Las Vegas concludes the top three cities for staycations. It has a lot more to offer than just casinos: Sin City boasts hiking and biking trails, world-class restaurants, and spas for those who want to prioritize relaxation.

The Best U.S. Cities for a Summer Staycation

Cincinnati, Ohio Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Honolulu, Hawaii Chicago, Illinois St. Louis, Missouri Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Atlanta, Georgia San Diego, California

The cities below, on the other hand, were ranked the worst vacation spots in the U.S. If you live in one of these locales, it may be worth investing in a getaway:

The Worst U.S. Cities to Take a Staycation

Yonkers, New York Fremont, California Pearl City, Hawaii Chula Vista, California Hialeah, Florida Irving, Texas Oakland, California Santa Ana, California Anaheim, California New Haven, Connecticut

It’s possible to save money on vacation even when you don’t stay close to home. Consider visiting one of the best cities for traveling on a budget if you’d like to save money this summer.

