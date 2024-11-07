The 15 Airports With the Longest Thanksgiving Wait Times

Thanksgiving is sneaking up on us. That means extended travel time for many people—with much of it being spent in the airport. Luckily for over-planners, Jettly has a compiled a list of the airports likely have the longest wait times this Thanksgiving.

To determine which travel hubs to avoid, the private jet rental service asked over 1000 travelers about their airport woes during the most recent holiday seasons. The company also used data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to calculate the average peak wait times in TSA lines during Thanksgiving 2023.

Of all the major airports in the U.S., Miami International had the longest average peak wait time, with visitors spending 54.1 minutes in security lines last year. Los Angeles International came in at a close second. It took flyers an average peak wait time of 53.6 minutes to get through security. At John F. Kennedy International in New York City, travelers saw average peak wait times as long as 53.2 minutes. Seattle-Tacoma International had a 49.7-minute peak wait time, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International in Florida finished the top five at 48.8 minutes.

You can find the rest of the airports with the longest peak wait times last year below:

Airport Name Location Longest Peak Wait Time Miami International



Miami 54.1 minutes



Los Angeles International



Los Angeles 53.6 minutes



John F. Kennedy International



New York City 53.2 minutes



Seattle-Tacoma International



SeaTac, Washington 49.7 minutes



Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International



Fort Lauderdale, Florida



48.8 minutes



Chicago O’Hare International



Chicago 47.7 minutes



Newark Liberty International



Newark, New Jersey 46.2 minutes



George Bush Intercontinental



Houston, Texas 45.7 minutes



Daniel K. Inouye International



Honolulu, Hawaii 45.5 minutes



San Francisco International



San Francisco 43.7 minutes



Orlando International



Orlando, Florida 40.9 minutes



Dallas/Fort Worth International



Dallas, Texas 40.6 minutes



Detroit Metro Wayne County



Detroit 40 minutes



Austin-Bergstorm International



Austin, Texas 37.2 minutes



San Diego International



San Diego, California 34.1 minutes





According to Travel + Leisure, there are a few ways travelers can avoid airport wait times and delays this holiday season. Choosing direct flights lessens the chance of missing a connection, and picking early morning flights reduces the chance of delays. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck also saves time, as passengers can keep their shoes, belts, and jackets on and can also keep liquids and laptops in their bags when going through security. Selecting less crowded airports and planning carefully will also help travelers during this stressful time of year.

