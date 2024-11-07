The 15 Airports With the Longest Thanksgiving Wait Times
You’ll want to plan accordingly or avoid these airports altogether if you’re on a time crunch.
Thanksgiving is sneaking up on us. That means extended travel time for many people—with much of it being spent in the airport. Luckily for over-planners, Jettly has a compiled a list of the airports likely have the longest wait times this Thanksgiving.
To determine which travel hubs to avoid, the private jet rental service asked over 1000 travelers about their airport woes during the most recent holiday seasons. The company also used data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to calculate the average peak wait times in TSA lines during Thanksgiving 2023.
Of all the major airports in the U.S., Miami International had the longest average peak wait time, with visitors spending 54.1 minutes in security lines last year. Los Angeles International came in at a close second. It took flyers an average peak wait time of 53.6 minutes to get through security. At John F. Kennedy International in New York City, travelers saw average peak wait times as long as 53.2 minutes. Seattle-Tacoma International had a 49.7-minute peak wait time, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International in Florida finished the top five at 48.8 minutes.
You can find the rest of the airports with the longest peak wait times last year below:
Airport Name
Location
Longest Peak Wait Time
Miami International
Miami
54.1 minutes
Los Angeles International
Los Angeles
53.6 minutes
John F. Kennedy International
New York City
53.2 minutes
Seattle-Tacoma International
SeaTac, Washington
49.7 minutes
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
48.8 minutes
Chicago O’Hare International
Chicago
47.7 minutes
Newark Liberty International
Newark, New Jersey
46.2 minutes
George Bush Intercontinental
Houston, Texas
45.7 minutes
Daniel K. Inouye International
Honolulu, Hawaii
45.5 minutes
San Francisco International
San Francisco
43.7 minutes
Orlando International
Orlando, Florida
40.9 minutes
Dallas/Fort Worth International
Dallas, Texas
40.6 minutes
Detroit Metro Wayne County
Detroit
40 minutes
Austin-Bergstorm International
Austin, Texas
37.2 minutes
San Diego International
San Diego, California
34.1 minutes
According to Travel + Leisure, there are a few ways travelers can avoid airport wait times and delays this holiday season. Choosing direct flights lessens the chance of missing a connection, and picking early morning flights reduces the chance of delays. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck also saves time, as passengers can keep their shoes, belts, and jackets on and can also keep liquids and laptops in their bags when going through security. Selecting less crowded airports and planning carefully will also help travelers during this stressful time of year.
