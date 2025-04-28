“Impossible to Catch” Dachshund Lost in the Wilderness for 529 Days Is Finally Rescued

In November 2023, Georgia Gardner and Josh Fishlock’s dachshund, Valerie, escaped from her enclosure during a vacation on Australia’s Kangaroo Island. Now, following a prolonged rescue effort, the evasive wiener dog has finally been caught and is preparing to return home.

According to The Washington Post, the Kangala Wildlife Rescue got hold of the lost pet on Friday, April 25, 2025, nearly 530 days after her disappearance. The organization reported that she “has been safely rescued and is fit and well” on their TikTok account. You can see her chomping away at some food and “winking” at the camera in this post.

Valerie’s journey started when she broke through her playpen at Kangaroo Island’s Stokes Bay campsite while Gardner and Fishlock were fishing on a beach. The dachshund took cover in some greenery after campers spotted and tried to catch her. Although her owners did everything they could to locate the miniature dachshund, they eventually had to return home brokenhearted.

When they had started to give up hope of finding Valerie, the couple saw reports of their dog wandering the area. The Kangala Wildlife Rescue also received calls about the canine and decided to help capture her. However, the organization and residents soon suspected Valerie was impossible to catch due to her wariness of strangers and vehicles.

The BBC reports that the Kangala Wildlife Rescue finally caught Valerie by using familiar scents to trap her in a cage. The team filled the enclosure with the dog’s toys, food, and Gardner’s clothes to lure her in. They also used surveillance cameras and a remote-controlled door system so she wouldn’t get spooked by humans. When they successfully trapped Valerie, Lisa Karran, a director of the organization, approached the terrified dachshund and sat with her until she calmed down. Volunteers invested over 1000 hours and covered more than 3000 miles attempting to catch Valerie.

The Washington Post says that the rescue team is in the process of reuniting Valerie with her owners so she can return to the pampered lifestyle she deserves.

