Map Shows How Driving Etiquette Differs Around the World

Driving is common around the world, but some traffic laws are exclusive to certain countries. From illegal footwear in Brazil to reindeer having the right of way in Norway, each place has its own set of road rules. The UK-based online car marketplace Auto Trader created this map detailing the most unusual laws and customs observed in different countries.

To make the map below, Auto Trader analyzed Google search data and driving law resources specific to 180 countries. Locations where minimal information was available were not included in the graphic.

Auto Trader

If you’re used to driving in the U.S., the laws (or lack thereof) in some countries may shock you. One of the most intriguing rules comes from Germany. The European country lets people drive naked because cars are considered a “private space.” Of course, there’s a catch: The rules change when you exit the vehicle and enter a public space.

In Kigali City, Rwanda, driving etiquette includes taking regular breaks from driving altogether. The African city celebrates Car Free Day, a bi-monthly practice encouraging people to ditch their vehicles from 7–10 a.m. As a result, people gather in public areas to participate in fun activities such as tennis, fencing, and traditional dancing. Moreover, main roads are closed to cars and reserved for people to exercise.

Japan does not make light of vehicular puddle splashes. In the East Asian country, splashing water or mud on pedestrians while driving violates the Road Traffic Act. If caught, motorists can face a fine of up to 7000 ¥, which amounts to about $46. Additionally, the culprit may be responsible for paying for the victim’s damaged items or clothing.

For a more detailed breakdown of driving etiquette by country, you can view an enlarged version of the map here.

