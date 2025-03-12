7 Misconceptions About the CIA

Forget about the CIA helping to plot the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. No, the real earth-shattering accusation about the CIA is that employees aren’t allowed to be active on social media.

Too bad it’s not true. In fact, the CIA and other intelligence organizations accept prospective employees who have likely been on Facebook sharing memes for years prior to applying for a job.

The CIA is shrouded in mystery, but there are some things we do know about the agency, and many things we all get wrong.

On this episode of Misconceptions, host Justin Dodd takes a closer look at some common myths and falsehoods about the CIA, or Central Intelligence Agency. If you were hoping for the Culinary Institute of America Misconceptions video, you’re just going to have to wait.

