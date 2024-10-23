Misconceptions About the Regency Era

Bridgerton is far from a complete portrait of the Regency era. In fact, historians don’t even agree that Jane Austen truly captured the period.

For what it’s worth, it’s hard to capture a period whose beginning and end dates aren’t set in stone. And unlike the Victorian era—which basically just coincides with the reign of Queen Victoria—the Regency era wasn’t exactly confined to the Regency (when the Prince of Wales acted as prince regent for his ill father, King George III, from 1811 to 1820). According to some scholars, at least.

In short, it’s tricky. So on this episode of Misconceptions, Mental Floss’s Justin Dodd is unpacking some major myths and misunderstandings about the Regency era, from the king’s alleged military career to the general public’s alleged undergarments.

