Monarch Butterflies May Soon Be Protected By the Endangered Species Act

Some tend to regard endangered or threatened species as exotic animals facing adversity in far-flung locales. But there could soon be an addition to the threatened list that’s local to your backyard: the monarch butterfly.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced plans to add the orange-and-black-winged insect to its threatened and endangered species list, which would afford it federal protection in an effort to preserve its population. When a species is listed as endangered, it becomes illegal to transport, possess, or kill it.

Though it would be protected by the Endangered Species Act, the butterfly would technically be a threatened species. The designation has somewhat looser regulations than the endangered label and allows for exceptions. In the case of the monarch, it would still be permissible for landowners to keep milkweed—which monarch caterpillars use as food—off their property. The act would also permit monarchs to be kept for educational purposes and for people to transport up to 250 of them.

“The iconic monarch butterfly is cherished across North America, captivating children and adults throughout its fascinating lifecycle,” Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement. “Despite its fragility, it is remarkably resilient, like many things in nature, when we just give them a chance. ...Providing monarchs with enough milkweed and nectar plants, even in small areas, can help put them on the road to recovery. Working together, we can help make this extraordinary species a legacy for our children and generations to come.”

The move comes as monarchs face population challenges stemming from climate change. When temperatures drop in mild climate states, monarchs typically migrate to California or Mexico, but if temperatures continue to climb, monarchs may delay their return. The changes could also affect milkweed growth, forcing monarchs to travel further for sustenance.

The species is also threatened by agriculture taking over increased amounts of land, often with herbicide use that can hinder milkweed growth.

These factors have led to noticeable and alarming declines in monarch populations, which can be measured in migration numbers. Data from citizen scientists indicates an 81 percent drop in eastern monarch migrations over the past 25 years. Without intervention, eastern monarchs face a 56 to 74 percent chance of extinction by 2080, while western monarchs face a 99 percent chance of the same fate.

The insects aren’t on the list yet: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be taking public comments on the decision through March 12 before formally finalizing it within the next year.

