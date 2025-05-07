A little stress is a normal part of life, but it’s possible to feel too much of it. A 2022 study by the American Psychological Association found that over three-quarters of adults report stress-related symptoms, including depression and tiredness. If you’re wondering how this problem breaks down by region, check out the most—and least—stressed states in 2025.

The luxury product website Topture ranked all 50 states based on five categories: work, finances, family, health and safety, and work-life balance. These groups were divided into 31 weighted metrics, and states were graded on each metric using a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the lowest stress levels. After calculating each state’s weighted average, the team ranked the final scores.

You can view each state’s stress levels at a glance on the map below. The states that are worse off are in dark blue.

The Most Stressed States in the U.S., Mapped

Stress is concentrated in the Midwest and South. | Topture

The 10 Most Stressed States in 2025

The data shows that southern and midwestern states report the greatest amounts of stress, while western and northeastern residents generally feel less overwhelmed. In Louisiana, the most stressed state in the country, residents report the worst work-life balance and the most work-related troubles. Mississippi and Nevada are both close behind in the ranking, with less-than-ideal conditions across the board.

Here are the 10 most stressed states in the country in 2025:

Louisiana Mississippi Nevada Oklahoma Alabama Georgia Tennessee South Carolina West Virginia Texas

The 10 Least Stressed States in 2025

Vermont came out on top as the least stressed in the U.S, likely because its residents have the lowest amounts stress around work and health and safety. Rhode Island follows, with a strong showing in work-life balance for employees. Maine rounds out the top three places. Residents of the New England state generally feel secure about health and safety. Read on for the rest of the 10 least stressed states:

Vermont Rhode Island Maine Massachusetts Minnesota Connecticut Iowa New Jersey North Dakota Nebraska

The 2025 data is a little different from Zippia’s 2018 ranking of the most stressed states. Many southern states, such as North Carolina and Georgia, still rank highly. However, New Jersey was the most overwhelmed back then, and now it’s the eighth least stressed on the most recent list.

