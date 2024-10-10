The 13 Most Haunted Hotels, According to Guest Reviews

Some people steer clear of all things supernatural, while others dream of having their own ghost story to share. If you’ve already visited some of the country’s spookiest libraries and highways, it may be time for an extended stay in one America’s most haunted hotels. Travel website Hotels.com determined which ones should be on travelers' radar using guest review data.

Thirteen allegedly haunted locations made it to this list. According to guests who left reviews on Hotels.com, Texas is best state for fans of the paranormal, with three spots in the top 10. Louisiana and California each have two haunted hotels in the ranking.

At the top of the list is the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana. Many visitors claim they’ve seen friendly ghosts there, including a little girl who poked a man’s foot and woke him up. This hotel may not offer the most terrifying accommodations, but it’s still ideal for guests looking for a good story.

The second most-haunted hotel is Hotel Provincial, also in New Orleans. Hotels.com states that Building 5 is the place to go for ghost hunters, as it was a military hospital that’s now purported to be haunted by Confederate soldiers. Guests warn of physical encounters with spirits; one ghost apparently pushed a 15-year-old out of her bed.

Los Angeles’s Hollywood Roosevelt is third on the list. It’s a destination for those who’d like to see celebrity ghosts. The most famous alleged resident is actress, singer, and model Marilyn Monroe, who supposedly roams room 1200 and other parts of the hotel. Some also claim to see the ghost of Montgomery Clift, a renowned actor, in room 928.

You can find the rest of America’s most haunted hotels below.

Bourbon Orleans Hotel (New Orleans, Louisiana) Hotel Provincial (New Orleans, Louisiana) The Hollywood Roosevelt (Los Angeles, California) The Horton Grand, Downtown/Gaslamp Quarter (San Diego, California) Hotel Sorrento (Seattle, Washington) Hotel ICON (Houston, Texas) Hassayampa Inn (Prescott, Arizona) The Read House Hotel (Chattanooga, Tennessee) The Woodlands Resort (Woodlands, Texas) Hotel Gibbs (San Antonio, Texas) The Quechee Inn at Marshland Farm (Quechee, Vermont) Hotel Parq Central (Albuquerque, New Mexico) Mizpah Hotel (Tonopah, Nevada)

Read More About Ghosts:

manual