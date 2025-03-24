The Most Popular Beer in Each State, Mapped

Beer is the third-most consumed drink in the world, right after water and tea. It’s also the most popular alcoholic beverage on Earth. But which beer brands are favored throughout the U.S.? The coffee enthusiast website Coffeeness answers that question in its latest study.

According to Food & Wine, data analysts at Coffeeness examined YouGov and Google Trends data for every U.S. state to determine the most popular beers. The study didn’t consider beer sales or consumption metrics, so while the map below reflects what Americans are searching for, it doesn’t necessarily represent what they’re drinking in bars and at home.

Which beer is your state‘s favorite? | Coffeeness

The Miller Brewing Company is popular across the U.S. Thirty states—from Alaska to Louisiana—favor it overall. According to YouGov, the popularity of the Wisconsin-based company jumped from 44.5 percent to 52.1 percent from October 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025. However, it’s unclear which specific Miller beer consumers most prefer.

Eight states, including Texas, California, and Michigan, are most interested in the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Although the Canadian-American brewery’s fame has slightly dipped over the past month, nearly 45 percent of people who have tried beer from the brand have a positive opinion of it, according to YouGov.

Guinness ranks second on YouGov’s overall beer popularity ranking, and it claims the third-most states on Coffeeness’s map. Three states—Georgia, South Carolina, and New Jersey—were most interested in the Irish stout. As per Food & Wine, New Jersey is home to a large Irish-American population, which may explain its popularity in the state.

Heineken dominates two states, with New Yorkers and Floridians searching for it the most. The Dutch multinational brewing company also topped the charts on YouGov’s list.

You can find the complete list of the top beers in the U.S. below:

Miller Coors Guinness Heineken Busch Budweiser Bud Light Blue Moon Corona

Read More About Drinks: