The Most Popular Book Genre in Each State, Mapped

It’s a treat to get lost in a book, whether it’s a nightmare-inducing horror novel or a whimsical fantasy. But have you ever wondered which flavor of fiction is most beloved where you live? To find out, check out this map of the most popular book genres in each state and Washington, D.C.

For their research, data analysts at the cloud technology website Cloudwards collected Google Trends numbers from the past 12 months. They looked at search inquiries for several major genres, such as romance and fantasy. Relevant searches were also filtered under Google Trends’ “Books & Literature” category to exclude data related to movies and other mediums.

Cloudwards admits this methodology has its limitations, as search results don’t necessarily reflect buying or reading behavior. Nonetheless, they can provide a general picture of how interests vary by region. You can read the complete analysis here.

It looks like romance is the most popular. | Cloudwards

According to the results, the most popular genre overall is romance. It claims the hearts of 22 states across the U.S., from Oregon to Virginia. Some beloved stories about star-crossed lovers—besides Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet—include I Too Had a Love Story by Ravinder Singh from 2008 and Of Human Bondage by W. Somerset Maugham from 1915.

Poetry and fiction are tied with the second-most states searching for them—nine each. Given how broad the fiction label is, it’s no surprise it was a top choice. South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana are among the states that are looking it up.

Nebraska, New Mexico, and seven other states seem to prefer verse to prose. Poetry was also the most-searched genre in four New England states, which makes sense considering how many great poets the region has produced.

