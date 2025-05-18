Map Shows the Most Popular Burger In Each State

White Castle declared May to be National Hamburger Month in 1993—as if Americans needed another excuse to eat hamburgers. In celebration of the ubiquitous menu item, DoorDash has determined the most popular burgers in each state across the U.S.

Every State’s Favorite Burger, Mapped

Which burger is your go-to? | DoorDash

To create the map above, DoorDash analyzed all burger orders placed through its platform in 2024. Chicken burgers came out as America’s favorite. Seventeen states, mainly in the eastern half of the U.S., prefer the protein over other patty types. Many people lump chicken sandwiches together with chicken burgers, and it’s unclear if DoorDash differentiated between the two items in its research. The former tends to have a fried, grilled, or roasted chicken fillet, whereas the latter usually consists of a grilled, ground chicken patty between two burger buns.

The second-favorite patty proves that vegetarian dishes can be as popular as their meaty counterparts. Plant-based burgers claim 14 states on the map. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods craft meat alternatives by manipulating plant proteins—using techniques like heating, cooling, compression, and even altering yeast genes—to replicate the texture and flavor of real meat. Other veggie burgers consist of simpler ingredients like black beans or mushrooms.

You can‘t go wrong with a basic hamburger, and it looks like 10 states agree. The Northwest in particular has a soft spot for the classic dish. Turkey patties, meanwhile, are the favorite of six states on the map. They’re even leaner than chicken burgers and are a popular choice with diners looking for a healthy form of protein. Perhaps surprisingly, cheeseburger orders were No.1 in just four states: Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, and Maryland.

No burger is complete without fries or tater tots. Both forms of fried potatoes have a rich history, and you can learn more about them here.

