The Most Popular Green Foods By State, Mapped

On Saturday, March 15, Chicago will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend by dyeing its river green. Some people also enjoy doing the same to foods and drinks during the holiday. But which recipes get the green treatment the most?

Google Trends determined which green foods and drinks each state is most interested in for St. Patrick’s Day, which arrives on March 17. The team compiled the map here by examining which foods and drinks were overrepresented in each state’s search data from March 4 to March 11, 2025.

Sweet foods and drinks dominate the map. | Google Trends

According to Google, most states, especially those in the Eastern half of the nation, get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit by making green pies and cakes. One of the most common desserts is shamrock pie. The dessert is inspired by McDonald’s’ seasonal Shamrock Shake, available only during February and March unless you make it at home. The fluffy treat is flavored with mint and topped with whipped cream. It’s the perfect addition to the holiday in states like Ohio and Arkansas.

St. Patrick’s Day is often celebrated with drinking in America, and many states love to make their alcoholic drinks green for the holiday. Grasshopper cocktails are most popular in New Mexico and Maryland. Thankfully, it contains no actual insects: The sweet drink is made with green creme de menthe, white creme de cacao, and heavy cream. The original Shamrock Shake continues to be a crowd-pleasing treat in states like Montana and Hawaii. Louisiana residents put a twist on the popular drink by adding Irish whiskey to it, while those in Mississippi prefer to reimagine it as a full cocktail.

Pesto was a favorite in the savory dish department, with three states—Nevada, Oregon, and Missouri—searching for it the most. Ten states prefer handheld desserts for St. Patrick’s Day, such as shamrock cookies, mint brownies, and lime bars. Some outliers were Utah’s choice of jalapeño jelly and South Carolina’s pick of creme de menthe mousse.

