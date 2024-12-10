The Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Each State, Mapped

’Tis the season for indulging in festive foods, from appetizers to side dishes. Of course, a feast isn’t complete without something sweet to cap it off. That’s why the coffee device review site Coffeeness mapped out the most popular holiday desserts in each state.

Researchers made this graphic by analyzing Google Trends data from the past month. They examined the search interest of over 50 holiday treats and determined which ones dominated results in each state.

According to Coffeeness, pumpkin pie is the No.1 holiday dessert in the U.S., with 20 states—including Delaware, Colorado, and Hawaii—favoring it. The treat dates back to the Columbian Exchange when European chefs used pumpkin within their own baking techniques. French chef François Pierre de La Varenne was the first to pen a pumpkin pie recipe around 1650, and the dish has since become a staple of Thanksgiving and Christmas in the U.S.

Which dessert is your favorite?

The next most beloved holiday dessert is the humble sugar cookie. New York, Texas, Iowa, and 12 other states prefer this treat. Sugar cookies only need a handful of ingredients, so their widespread popularity isn’t surprising. They were brought to America by way of German Protestant settlers in the 1700s and are now part of many families’ holiday traditions.

Virginia, California, South Carolina, and three other states enjoy red velvet cake the most during the Christmas season. Although the cake’s flavor is just chocolate, the deep red food coloring gives it an elevated look. According to legend, red velvet cake originated during the Victorian era, when a chemical reaction between cocoa powder and acidic ingredients resulted in the unusual shade. The recipe was popularized by the rise of artificial food coloring in the 20th century.

You can click on the map above to get a closer look at each state’s favorite holiday treat.

