The 10 Most Popular Subjects for Online Learning

Virtual learning—remote or online—has become a popular option for students, especially since the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020. It offers a convenient way to obtain new skills without commuting or relocating. And while numerous subjects can be taught online, some are more sought after than others.

The education experts at Class Central compiled the list below using monthly average search volume data from Google Keyword Planner. The learning marketplace collected information from the past 12 months to determine the most popular fields of online study across the U.S. They looked at various relevant keyword combinations for specific subjects, such as “learn Spanish online” and “free Japanese course.” Broader search queries like “language learning” and “art courses” also revealed which categories people looked up the most.

Class Central found that foreign language classes were especially popular with virtual learners. Queries related to language courses generated nearly 262,000 monthly searches nationwide. Spanish is the most-searched language with people interested in online learning, which makes sense considering it’s the second most-spoken language in the U.S. According to the report, English, Japanese, and French are also among the top 10 language-specific searches.

Online programming courses follow language learning at nearly 122,000 average monthly searches. Computer science is one of the most lucrative college majors, so any classes related to the field are often worth the investment. Statista reports that some of the most-used programming languages in 2024 are JavaScript, HTML/CSS, and Python.

The third most-searched subject in online learning is business, which garners nearly 68,500 average monthly searches. The field has many subcategories, from project management to entrepreneurship to business finance. Like computer science, business-related degrees usually deliver a high return on investment.

Here are the rest of the 10 most popular fields of online study.

Rank Subject Average Monthly Volume 1 Language Learning 261,994 2 Programming 120,847 3 Business 68,458 4 Data 57,034 5 Math 33,350 6 AI 31,419 7 Accounting 30,548 8 Marketing 27,549 9 Art 22,698 10 Excel 19,578

