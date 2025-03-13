The 20 Most Popular Royal-Inspired Baby Names

People turn to many sources for ideas when it comes to naming their children. There are some who look to nature, while others prefer pop culture. Royalty can also be a rich source of inspiration. We covered the most common British royal names of the past 200 years in 2019, but now it’s time to take a look at aristocratic monikers that are still going strong in 2025.

Data analysts from the online tool GIGAcalculator a list of the top contenders. They used the baby-naming site Nameberry to determine which of the top 50 titles of all time were considered royal, then turned to the Office for National Statistics to see each name’s popularity ranking. The website also considered how many children were given each name in England and Wales. The monikers were then ranked according to their popularity in the UK. GIGAcalculator also used the name-searching website Forebear.io to show how many babies had these titles worldwide.

People seem to love naming their daughters after elites. Many royal female names—such as Amelia, Isabella, and Sophia—also appeared on BabyCenter’s list of last year‘s most popular baby names.

According to GIGAcalculator’s study, the most popular female royal name in the UK is Amelia. The name became famous after Kings George II and III gave it to their daughters in the 18th century. The title derives from the Latin word Amal, which translates to “work.”

Isla is the second-most popular girl name. Although its origins are unknown, Isla is usually a Scottish name that references Islay, an island also known as “the Queen of Hebrides.” Some folktales say that Islay got its name from a Danish princess who dropped stones to form Ireland and a few other islands. It’s important to note that the word isla translates to “island” in Spanish, too.

Regarding male royal-inspired names, George is the most popular royal-inspired name in England and Wales. The moniker stems from the Greek word Georgos, meaning “farmer.” The Welsh title Arthur is the second on the list of royal male names. It comes from the Celtic word for bear, signifying the power behind the title. The name is most associated with the British ruler King Arthur, who reigned in the 5th and 6th centuries.

You can find the top 10 royal-inspired boy and girl names below:

The Top 10 Royal-Inspired Girl Names

Rank Name Approximate Worldwide Count Most Recent ONS Baby Name Data (England & Wales Count) 1 Amelia 680,801



2663



2 Isla 7,667



2337



3 Lily 281,184



2290



4 Isabella 324,032



1795



5 Sophia 696,417



1679



6 Sienna 2,921



1657



7 Mia 220,808



1640



8 Daisy 453,518



1585



9 Charlotte 1,153,242



1373



10 Matilda 180,855



1212





The Top 10 Royal-Inspired Boy Names

Rank



Name



Approximate Worldwide Count



Most Recent ONS Baby Name Data (England & Wales Count) 1 George 3, 950,011 3494



2 Arthur 1,218,428 3387



3 Oscar 2,924,810 2632



4 Henry 2,088,627



2490



5 Theo 244,813



2489



6 Archie 95,380



2400



7 Thomas 6,330,952



1855



8 Harry 815,837



1799



9 Lucas 1,723,246



1644



10 William 6,351,385



1544





Read More About Baby Names: