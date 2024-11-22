The 20 Most Popular Baby Names of 2024

Parenthood comes with a plethora of challenges—and one of them may be picking a suitable name for the baby. While there are millions to choose from, certain trends emerge each year. As USA Today reports, these are parenting website BabyCenter’s most popular names for boys and girls in 2024.

BabyCenter recorded baby monikers from their members and then made a list of the top titles for both genders. According to the resource, the 10 most common names haven’t changed much across the board since 2023. The top seven boy names have kept their spots since last year. Meanwhile, Asher returned to the list in the ninth spot, up two place from 11th last year. As for girl names, Ellie saw the biggest spike, rising from No. 15 to No. 9. However, Sophia (No. 4) and Charlotte (No. 5) kept their places.

In this year’s ranking of the top 10 of girl names, those ending with the letter a are the most common. Olivia, in particular, is a favorite among many parents, earning the top spot in the girls’ category. The Latin title translates to “olive tree,” making it a fantastic choice for families who adore nature. What’s more, olive trees are a symbol of peace in Greek mythology. (Oliver, the third-most picked boy name of 2024, is its masculine form.)

Luna, which originates with the Roman goddess of the moon, ranked as the 10th most popular girl name of 2024. Funnily enough, the title is also the most popular pet name this year.

Noah reigns supreme on the list of most popular boy names, though the Hebrew moniker can be gender-neutral. It also has different meanings, including “rest” and “motion,” depending on which religious figure it’s referring to.

Leo came in 10th place this year. It stems from the Latin word for “lion,” but also has the Germanic meanings “brave people” and “lion-hearted.”

You can find the top 20 most popular boys and girls names for 2024 below.

The 10 Most Popular Girl Names in 2024

Olivia Amelia Emma Sophia Charlotte Isabella Ava Mia Ellie Luna

The 10 Most Popular Boy Names in 2024

Noah Liam Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas Levi Ezra Asher Leo

