The 15 Most Popular Wedding First Dance Songs

After choosing to spend the rest of your life with someone you love, you may have to make another big decision: What will be the first dance song at your wedding? A couple’s first dance symbolizes the start of their life together. If you're looking for inspiration when planning your own nuptials, here are the most popular first dance songs in 2025.

Luxury jewelry website Diamonds Factory used The Playlist Miner to determine this information. The tool collects the top songs from the public Spotify playlists that match your search queries. For example, if you type “yoga” into The Playlist Miner’s search bar, the app will list the songs that appeared the most in playlists with “yoga” in the title. Researchers identified the top songs for this list by inputting “wedding playlist” and “first dance songs” into the site. This data was collected on January 16, 2025.

According to Diamonds Factory, Elvis Presley’s “Can't Help Falling in Love” is played the most during newlyweds’ first dances. Next up is “All of Me” by John Legend, and rounding out the top four are two songs by Ed Sheeran. The British singer and songwriter’s “Perfect” captures the hearts of many couples. Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” follows close behind.

Below you can find the complete list of the top 15 most popular first dance songs. If you need ideas for the rest of your wedding playlist, these are the most common wedding songs overall.

“Can‘t Help Falling in Love” - Elvis Presley “All of Me” - John Legend “Perfect” - Ed Sheeran “Thinking Out Loud” - Ed Sheeran “At Last” - Etta James “Your Song” - Elton John “Beautiful Crazy” - Luke Combs “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” - Natalie Cole “Marry Me” - Train “Everything” - Michael Bublé “From the Ground Up” - Dan + Shay “Say You Won‘t Let Go” - James Arthur “Until I Found You” - Stephen Sanchez “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” - Daryl Hall & John Oates “Amazed” - Lonestar

