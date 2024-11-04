6 of the Most Valuable Hummel Figurines Hiding in Your Grandma’s Curio Cabinet

Born Berta Hummel in 1909, Sister Maria Innocentia Hummel was both an artist and a nun from the Third Order of St. Francis. In 1933, Hummel and her fellow sisters of the Convent of Siessen staged an art exhibit to showcase her sketches. The following year, after her images began to appear on postcards, she hired W. Goebel Porzellanfabrik, a local porcelain fabrication company, to create a sculpture modeled after one of her drawings.

Franz Goebel, one of the owners of the fabricator, saw huge potential in handcrafting high-quality figurines and made an agreement with the convent to do so. Hummel retained final artistic control, with M I Hummel engraved on each piece as a mark of authenticity. (The company also generally carves Hummel mold numbers, or HUM numbers, as identifiers on each figurine, though some haven’t had this marker.)

Following their introduction to the world at the 1935 Leipzig Fair, Hummel figurines quickly became very popular—particularly in the U.S., as American soldiers stationed in Germany often sent them home as gifts for their children.

Though Hummel passed away in 1946 at the age of 37, her pieces have retained their big following over the years. So much so that they’ve also attracted a big community of collectors. To support this burgeoning scene, the Goebel Collector’s Club began operating out of the U.S. in 1977, changing its name to M.I. Hummel Club when it went international. In 2009, Manufaktur Rödental GmbH took over product design and manufacturing of the figures.

Due to their rarity in some cases, certain Hummel figurines can fetch thousands of dollars on the secondary market. (For this reason, it’s imperative to understand how to spot a fake.) Many who buy and sell them also are collectors. Below are examples of some of the most valuable Hummels to sell on eBay right now.

Goebel Hummel Disney Collection // Up to $17,500

While many types of Hummel figurines are valuable, the Disney connection certainly helped in this case. / Courtesy of coco-1580, eBay

Before selling the Hummel brand in 2009, Goebel partnered with Disney to create a variety of figurines in the style of classic Hummels. This collection included a variety of sculptures of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. One signed Mickey sculpture sold for over $17,500 in 2017, while a salt-and-pepper set went for $1500 in 2013, and a “Too Shy to Ask” Mickey and Minnie figure in good condition earned $1200 on the secondary market.

Large Umbrella Boy (HUM 152) // Up to $4000

This figurine fetches a high price due to its unique sizing. / Courtesy of johng5189, eBay

Rarity often boosts the value of Hummel figurines, and though many Hummels show boys holding umbrellas, few of them are as large as this one. This figure bears an old engraving style of the HUM number and excludes the letter a after the number, which typically should be there. It also bears a TMK-1 mark, indicating that it was made in the 1940s (the design was first released in 1942). All of these factors likely helped drive its resale value to $4000, which it was listed for on eBay in May 2024.

Merry Wanderer (HUM 7/I) // Up to $3000

This specific incarnation was just a sample, making it ultra rare, hard-to-find and, therefore, among the most valuable Hummels. / Courtesy of gorgasnegras, eBay

HUM 7/I, better known to fans as the Merry Wanderer figurine, is one of the most frequently reproduced Hummel figures. The first-ever sculpture was released in 1935, but collectors can find this iconic design in various styles (and sizes). One version sold for nearly $3000 in 2021, while others—like this one from 1971—went for closer to $1000. The specific version pictured above is particularly rare. As part of the approval process in the Goebel-Hummel agreement, Goebel would prepare samples of each sculpture for approval by Hummel and the convent before mass production. This figurine is one such sample, and was listed for close to $2500 on eBay in 2024.



Autumn Time (HUM 2200) and Harvest Time (HUM 2190) // Up to $2700

This Autumn Time figure was a limited-edition release, which drove up its value. / Courtesy of coco-1580, eBay

By definition, limited-edition figurines are relatively tough to find and, therefore, tend to sell for higher amounts among collectors. For the Autumn Time and Harvest Time figures, Goebel only produced 1000 of each design. A set of both in near-mint condition with their original boxes went for $2700 on eBay in July 2024.

Bee Creative (HUM 2365) // Up to $1200

Just another "moment in time" for this popular collection within the brand. / Courtesy of DIGITAL TOYS INC, eBay

As part of the limited edition Moments in Time collection, this Bee Creative figure is especially cute and nostalgia-inducing. One version of it released in 1999 raked in just under $1200 on eBay in 2023. Another copy, which had no visible cracks, chipping, or issues with the glaze, earned about $1000 in January 2024.

