The Updated Atari 7800+ Lets You Game Like It’s 1986

Atari made video game history in 1977. Its original console introduced many people to a cartridge-based system, allowing them to play Pac-Man, Asteroids, and Centipede at home without plugging in a new device. The video game company was a game changer—pun intended.

Although Atari can’t compete with the PlayStation or Nintendo on a technical level, the brand still appeals to nostalgic gamers. Now, they will be happy to hear that an updated version of one of its most iconic consoles is hitting stores.

The Atari 7800+ is a more compact and improved take on the Atari 7800, released in 1986. The recreation comes with new features, such as a USB-C charging cable. It also offers HDMI connectivity, making it possible to pair it with modern devices.

If you’re looking for a way to play the old Atari games collecting dust in your attic, you’re in luck. The Atari 7800+ has near-perfect compatibility with original and third-party Atari games, including cartridges made for the 2600 and original 7800 consoles. The latest Atari product also comes with the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad and a brand new title: Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, the sequel to Crystal Castles. You can even adjust the aspect ratio from widescreen to 4:3 to truly recreate your childhood experience.

Tech reporter Kyle Barr recently reviewed the Atari 7800+ for Gizmodo, declaring it “the most pure plug-and-play console experience yet” and giving it four-and-a-half out of five stars. His main critique was of the mediocre widescreen display. However, he also listed several pros, including the console’s easy setup, comfortable controllers, and nostalgia factor.

The Atari 7800+ is now available for pre-order on the brand’s official website for $130. According to Atari, shipments will begin to go out worldwide starting in the winter of 2024.

