The Reason You Should Pack Painter‘s Tape When Flying With Kids

In most cases, painter’s tape is used to protect certain areas from stains and to ensure designs have perfect lines. One resourceful mom has found an alternative use for the material. If you’re looking for a creative way to keep your kids well-behaved on flights, consider packing a roll of the tape in your personal item.

According to Travel + Leisure, Canadian photographer and creator Nichola Knox swears by painter’s tape when traveling with her kids. She shared her innovative uses of the item in an Instagram post. Safety is one of the most essential things to keep in mind during travel, and painter’s tape can help with that. Knox demonstrated how you can use a small amount of tape to cover the recliner button next to a seat. You can also use it to seal locks and other areas you don’t want your child getting into.

In addition to safety, it can be used for entertainment. Knox showed her kids playing with the tape, using pieces to count and even “rescue” a toy from being stuck to the plane window. Other valuable functionalities Knox mentioned include using a few pieces of tape to create a napkin bib and label cups. The leftover roll even works as an extra cup or snack holder.

Many people are definitely on board with trying the hack. The post attracted hundreds of positive comments from parents, and one from Canada’s WestJet Airlines that read, “Inflight entertainment that we never thought of. Very creative!”

Some Instagram users noted concerns surrounding waste and messes. If you decide to use this travel hack, clean up after yourself before disembarking to make the cleaning crews’ lives easier. Travel + Leisure also states that painter’s tape usually doesn’t damage surfaces or leave residue, so this shouldn’t be an issue for workers. It also wouldn’t hurt to pack some of our favorite children’s books to keep the little ones busy.

