New Pizza Hut Device Converts Your Playstation Into a Pizza Warmer

Many food and drink companies have dabbled in the video game sphere. Pepsiman, Doritos Crash Course, and M&M’s Beach Party are a few examples of games that prominently feature major food brands. Now, Pizza Hut has found a new way into the market: The restaurant chain has created a gaming accessory meant to keep your pizza warm as you play.

The pizza heater—officially dubbed the PIZZAWRMR—is a 3D-printed box that sits atop your PlayStation 5. According to the product’s official website, it uses the gaming console’s air pipe to keep the food at the desired temperature. The design mimics a Pizza Hut box, with the iconic red roof carved onto the hood and the logo printed on the front. The PIZZAWRMR can fit a decent amount of slices (at least six, according to the YouTube advertisement). The accessory is also easy to use—it opens like a standard pizza box, so all you have to do is place slices in the container while ensuring it doesn’t overflow.

The good news is that the PIZZAWRMR is free. The downside is you can’t buy the item in stores, so you need a 3D printer to make it. You can download the schematics from the website if you already have access to the right equipment. A user guide on printing all five parts of the PIZZAWRMR will begin downloading once you fill out a form with your name, email address, and country. According to Hypebeast, the device is designed for the PlayStation Slim model, but it should still work for consoles of similar sizes.

Pizza Hut’s PIZZAWRMR is reminiscent of the KFConsole, which was officially announced in 2020. KFC boasted that its gaming device could warm food—ideally chicken—as the console discharged heat around the built-in food chamber and away from its hardware. Unlike the PIZZWRMR, the KFConsole is an actual gaming console, but we’ve not heard much about it since it was teased four years ago.

